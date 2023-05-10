Express Computer

Home  »  Interviews  »  IoT-enabled devices have facilitated remote monitoring in healthcare industry: Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

IoT-enabled devices have facilitated remote monitoring in healthcare industry: Arun Goyal, CIO, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

InterviewsExclusivesHealthcare
By Shibul Pavithran
0 6

In an exclusive interaction with Express Computer, Arun Goyal, Chief Information Officer, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital speaks about some of the recent digital initiatives that have been implemented in the hospital, the role of IoT and artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector and his thoughts on telemedicine.  

  • What are some of the recent digital initiatives you have taken and what have been the impacts?

Some of the recent digital initiatives that we have taken are: 

  • Implementing a DMS application in our hospital which has really helped us in supervising and governing all the critical pieces of information and documents in an organised manner. Also, giving us the sheer benefit of managing it from a central location in spite of having multiple departments and buildings. 
  • Domain Name System (DNS)  is the protocol that makes the internet usable by allowing the use of domain names. It basically translates the internet domain into internet protocol addresses. 
  • We have introduced  BI Analytics tool by creating a data lake over HIS & ERP, which has helped our hospital in bestowing real-time data transfer, advanced medical data analysis and visualisation. Also, helped us a great deal in monetary, security, and performance assessment and for advanced patient care analysis. 
  • We have also enhanced the current Hospital Information System (HIS) which has facilitated in providing easy access to patient information, reducing the count of medical errors, increased patient satisfaction and in improving the overall quality of healthcare facilities. 
  • Electronic Medical Records (EMR) implementation across OPDs has shown positive impacts on patient care and also proved to be highly beneficial for the physicians at our hospital. For instance, a doctor can gaze into the comprehensive medical history of the patient which may help in better diagnosis and faster solutions as less time is spent searching for old reports and results.
  • How do you see the role of  AI and IoT in improving the overall efficiency of hospitals?
  • Artificial Intelligence can help in designing and implementing Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) and improve operational assistance. AI based CDSS has the potential to manage large sets of data and propose next steps for diagnosis, treatment, suggest possible issues and boost overall performance in hospitals. 
  • Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices have enabled remote monitoring in the healthcare industry. IoT has also made the patients interactions with physicians far more satisfactory and seamless.
  • What efforts has your hospital made with respect to telemedicine? And, your thoughts on the evolution of telemedicine in the healthcare sector.  

Ever since the onset of Covid- 19 pandemic, there has been a constant push at the government level to increase the access of telemedicine facilities in healthcare units, including our hospital as well. We have implemented a telemedicine facility for our patients.

According to me, telemedicine is highly beneficial in giving the less privileged people the access to good quality healthcare, which empowers a patient to get treatment by the physician, irrespective of his/hers physical location. We at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi have done quite a bit for the people in Himachal Pradesh by leveraging telemedicine. 

I think the field of telemedicine is inevitably going to expand and be adopted by more and more medical practitioners in the near future due to its convenience, reach and caliber. However, I also feel that no matter how much telemedicine has progressed in current times with newer technologies; the benefits of in-person consultation and emergency medicine surely outweighs.   

 

  • The ransomware attack on AIMMS was a shocker to the healthcare industry in India. How do you plan to protect against such cyber crimes in hospitals?

Yes, we are sensitive towards the security, we have planned BCP and set up DR and secured the gateway, endpoint and DNS to make sure such attacks could be minimised.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Shibul Pavithran
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image