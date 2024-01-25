How IoT remote monitoring saves money in different industries

By Mr. Anuj Rajain, Soteria, CEO of Soteria

IoT remote monitoring is becoming an increasingly popular solution for businesses seeking to streamline their operations and improve efficiency. Essentially, it involves the use of IoT devices and other hardware sensors with connectivity to the Internet to gather data on various aspects of a company’s operations, such as supply chain management, equipment maintenance, and environmental conditions. This data is then transmitted to a central system, where it can be analysed and used to make informed decisions that improve performance and reduce costs.

By utilising IoT remote monitoring software, companies can save time and resources by promptly detecting possible problems and resolving them before they worsen. This dynamic and smart approach to asset management has the capacity to completely transform the way companies operate in a variety of industries. That’s where IoT remote monitoring can come in and save the day – this powerful technology has been proven to streamline operations for businesses of all sizes.

An analyst at Gartner predicts that the Internet of Things will expand at a rate of thirty percent in the coming years. The Internet of Things (IoT), a new paradigm, has replaced traditional living with a high-tech way of life. Smart homes, cities, industries, transportation, energy conservation, and pollution reduction are some of the changes brought about by IoT. With the help of the Internet of Things, several significant studies and research projects have been finished to advance technology. There are still many challenges and issues that need to be fixed before the Internet of Things can reach its full potential. These problems and challenges need to be taken into account from a variety of IoT perspectives, including applications, difficulties, enabling technologies, effects on society and the environment, etc.

IoT platforms for remote monitoring have intelligent functions. These functions help solve the following tasks:

• Real-time analysis

• Handle multiple IoT devices

• Predictive management

• Data acquisition in the cloud or locally

• Cyber Security

• Enhance Asset Management

The Internet of Things is expected to alter today’s industry. Businesses can gain huge value by digitising internal operations and customer service, as well as generating revolutionary digital goods and business models. In the near future, by 2030, IoT might provide up to $13 trillion in yearly economic value.

Remote monitoring with IoT has numerous applications. For example, IoT sensors can be used to track events or changes in buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure. An IoT remote monitoring system allows you to dynamically modify the light intensity by raising or decreasing lighting at any specific area at different times of the day based on business hours, weather, or an unanticipated incident.

IoT-enabled remote monitoring improves workplace safety by detecting power outages faster, increasing lighting in high-risk areas, or responding to changing conditions. But in what areas is IoT remote monitoring already being actively used? Below are a few examples.

1.Cities and Municipalities

Remote monitoring enhances pedestrian safety by identifying power outages on the streets. Municipalities can now use this technology to automatically turn up the illumination in locations with low visibility, high crime rates, or in reaction to shifting weather patterns.

Operating expenses and energy usage are decreased with intelligent remote control. Following the implementation of these solutions, cities and municipalities are experiencing notable energy savings.

2. Agriculture sector

The majority of business processes in agriculture can be optimised because of IoT remote monitoring. One producer of garden lighting, for instance, has put in place a smart application that makes use of IoT sensors and predictive analytics to optimise photosynthesis, lighting, and energy usage in addition to doing predictive maintenance. The company was a manufacturer of lighting equipment before the IoT application turned it into a service provider for greenhouse optimisation.

3. Airlines and Aircraft maintenance

The equipment tracking programme gives the airline’s technicians a real-time view of the whereabouts of each piece of maintenance equipment. The IoT remote monitoring system not only improves engineer efficiency but also results in considerable cost savings and process improvements, which eventually lead to enhanced flight reliability and on-time performance.

4. Factory operation and production

Chemical, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, and other factories and plants are well-known for their huge process piping networks, which are controlled by hundreds of valves. Until recently, these systems used a variety of manually operated valves.

IoT remote monitoring of these manually operated valves helps industrial operations remain competitive by improving production efficiency, optimising process flows, avoiding unnecessary downtime, and increasing worker safety.

5. Restaurant business

Inventory, refrigeration, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) are all business-critical elements that may be accessed from anywhere at any time. IoT sensors and monitoring systems in restaurants measure temperature and humidity in cold rooms, reducing losses and improving food compliance. Because the data is recorded and accessible at all times, restaurant operators can utilise these systems to discover which equipment needs maintenance before a severe breakdown happens.

6. Pharmaceutical Industry and Healthcare

Medication temperature monitoring applications employ sensors to assess whether the medication’s temperature is outside the normal range. This guarantees that medications maintain quality requirements throughout storage and distribution.

The drug’s efficacy depends on maintaining a steady storage temperature. This is especially crucial with immunisations. Smart IoT-based applications can be used to track storage temperatures and remind patients to take their medications on time.

Challenges of Remote Monitoring

With the evolution of technology, we also come across a variety of challenges associated with privacy and security. With the increase and ease of connectivity and transmission of sensitive data, one must ensure robust encryption and cybersecurity to protect this information and save oneself from cyber threats.

The Future

The future of remote monitoring technology continues to remain bright, anticipating many more integrations with innovations such as 5G and blockchain. Remote monitoring will also find its way into fields such as autonomous vehicles, environmental monitoring and smart cities. From its early applications in the military to its usage in healthcare and industries, remote monitoring has come a long way, and as we move forward, the inclusion of technology and data-driven statistics will continue to enhance remote monitoring technology, allowing for unthinkable possibilities in improving safety and quality of life.

IoT has a bright future ahead of it, with a plethora of new inventions and advances on the horizon. Device vendors are also offering competitive pricing as the cost of producing IoT devices continues to drop. Businesses will need to be ready to embrace new use cases and applications and adjust to new technologies as the number of IoT devices rises. Those who succeed in doing so will be in a good position to profit from this revolutionary technology.