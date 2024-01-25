Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Mastek joins forces with microsoft to transform industries using generative AI

Mastek joins forces with microsoft to transform industries using generative AI

News
By Express Computer
0 23

Mastek a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. The collaboration is focused on pioneering innovative solutions that harness the capabilities of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Services—especially for the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and public sector industries—through the integration of generative AI capabilities.

Recently, Mastek has signed a flagship deal in the banking sector, which involves generative AI capabilities to transform its customers’ marketing and service domains. Mastek is gaining further traction with customers by enriching its end-user experience through Azure OpenAI Service, which provides enterprise-grade access to OpenAI generative AI services.

Mastek has developed InfoGENius, a generative AI-based accelerator to answer user queries based on the published articles, policies, and structured data. It offers 24/7 secured access to information with role-based controls and multi-language support. The accelerator is intended to improve user experience and productivity while reducing the need for manual interventions.

Mastek will simplify generative AI for its clients through its #Decomplex Generative AI services. The services include the following offerings:

-Plan.ai: Assess generative AI maturity and roadmap.
-Create.ai: Modernize data for a foundational data model preparation.
-Orchestrate.ai: Enhance stakeholder experiences with generative AI applications.
-Transform.ai: Fine-tune and pre-train large language models for vertical solutions.
-Deliver.ai: Integrate AI copilots for code development, testing, and deployment.

Through Mastek’s collaboration with Microsoft, Mastek is embarking on a transformative journey, embracing generative AI as a driving force across our core service domains. This strategic alliance is set to transform digital engineering, data cloud modernization, and customer experience.

Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek stated, “By integrating -generative AI into Mastek’s core services, we are reshaping digital engineering, data cloud modernization, and customer experience transformation. Our collaboration with Microsoft underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Through the power of -generative AI, we lead businesses on a path of continuous evolution, unlocking unprecedented opportunities and driving true digital transformation.”

Sangita Singh, General Manager IT & ITES, at Microsoft India said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Mastek to reshape the landscapes of the retail, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Through our innovative generative AI solutions, we are empowering businesses to elevate operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and fuel sustainable growth. This collaboration underscores Mastek’s commitment to pioneering cutting-edge technology, enriching customer interactions, and driving progress in diverse industries worldwide.”

The collaboration between Mastek and Microsoft will provide integrated solutions that harness the power of generative AI, facilitating the transition from a digital-first to an AI-first approach.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image