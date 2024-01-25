Equinix announces fully managed service for NVIDIA DGX AI Supercomputing

Equinix, Inc. announced a fully managed private cloud service that enables enterprises to easily acquire and manage their own NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing infrastructure for building and running custom generative AI models.

Available immediately, the service includes NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA networking and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. Equinix installs and operates each customer’s privately owned NVIDIA infrastructure and can deploy services on their behalf in key International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers globally.

“To harness the incredible potential of generative AI, enterprises need adaptable, scalable hybrid infrastructure in their local markets to bring AI supercomputing to their data,” said Charles Meyers, president and CEO of Equinix. “Our new service provides customers a fast and cost-effective way to adopt advanced AI infrastructure that’s operated and managed by experts globally.”

“Generative AI is transforming every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Now, enterprises can own NVIDIA AI supercomputing and software, paired with the operational efficiency of Equinix management, in hundreds of data centers worldwide.”

Scalable Service to Fuel Innovation Across Industries

Through the service, enterprises can scale their infrastructure operations to achieve the level of AI performance needed to develop and run massive models.

Early access companies using the service include leaders in biopharma, financial services, software, automotive and retail, which are building AI Centers of Excellence to provide a strategic foundation for a broad range of rapidly developing LLM use cases.

These include accelerating time to market for new medications, developing AI copilots for customer service agents and building virtual productivity assistants.

Easy access to privately managed NVIDIA AI supercomputing

Equinix’s fully managed NVIDIA AI supercomputing service enables customers to operate their AI infrastructure in close proximity to their data.

The service offers high-speed private network access to global network service providers, enabling quick generative AI information retrieval across corporate wide area networks. In addition, it provides private, high-bandwidth interconnections to cloud services and enterprise service providers to facilitate AI workloads while meeting data security and compliance requirements.

Using the service, customers can easily access their NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to streamline the development and deployment of production-grade AI applications, including generative AI. NVIDIA AI Enterprise includes pretrained models, optimized frameworks and accelerated data science software libraries – such as the NVIDIA NeMo framework for building LLMs, NVIDIA RAPIDS for data science, NVIDIA Clara for healthcare and NVIDIA TensorRT LLM for performance optimization of large language models.

Enterprise-level support

The comprehensive solution also features enterprise-grade support and security. This includes Equinix’s IBX data center professionals to help customers rapidly build and deploy their custom AI models, as well as access to NVIDIA AI experts.