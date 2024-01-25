Express Computer

Numeric UPS launches 24×7 digitalised customer excellence centre

Numeric UPS, introduces its 24×7 digitalised Customer Excellence Centre, as a commitment towards meeting the demands of the ever-evolving landscape of technology and digitalisation. The Customer Excellence Centre is an extension of Numeric’s SWAT promise of – WE HAVE YOU COVERED, symbolizing their pledge to ensure comprehensive fulfilment of consumers’ requirements by offering holistic, end-to-end solutions.

The launch of the 24×7 Call Centre located in Chennai marks a key initiative to fortify the customer experience and support framework. Numeric UPS is actively focused on amplifying its digital infrastructure to align with the evolving needs of a connected world. Incorporating advanced technologies such as Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA) and Remote Monitoring reflects Numeric’s proactive stance towards real-time support and system optimisation, ensuring uninterrupted business continuity for its customers.

In addition to preventing costly downtime, the Customer Excellence Centre ensures the uninterrupted operation of mission-critical systems. Numeric acknowledges the significance of applications and the potential business impact of downtime on critical segments like healthcare, infrastructure, and data centres, where uninterrupted operations are paramount.

Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS said, “The Customer Excellence Centre is a testament to our commitment towards innovation and customer-centricity. In an era, where technology plays a pivotal role in providing a seamless customer experience, we aim to shape a resilient and proactive 24×7 support ecosystem for all our customers by ensuring swift resolutions and comprehensive real-time assistance”.

