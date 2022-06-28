Shiprocket-CII-Praxis report reveals D2C sales hit new high; projected to become a $60 billion industry by FY27
New Delhi, June 27, 2022: Shiprocket, India’s largest eCommerce
enablement platform, has released a report on the D2C market in India in
collaboration with CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) and Praxis
Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory services firm.
As per the report, Direct to Customer (D2C) is a $12 billion market and is
witnessing remarkable and rapid growth. The report states that several D2C
brands in India have crossed INR 100Cr revenue in 3-5 years after the
launch.
The latest report reveals that D2C brands are estimated to be $60 billion
industry by FY27, registering a CAGR of about 40%. The numbers in the
report are staggering, paving the way for a new model of e-commerce wherein
brands choose to own and operate their own sales counters on the web. This
notable trend has been reaffirmed by the fact that many D2C brands across
the nation have crossed the INR 100-crore benchmark in revenue. On top of
that, this revenue benchmark was only achieved in 3-5 years since launching
operations.
Aiding these trends is the brands, agility and Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy,
alongside strong digital capabilities that have helped their businesses
soar and achieve a competitive edge. The report shows that brand packaging
has also been an essential factor in attracting buyers. The Average Order
Value (AOV) on each product and a hefty gain in gross margins are the
fundamental tailwinds that further foster this trend.
Speaking on the report launch, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of
Shiprocket said, The rise of online-first shopping behavior and
conscious consumerism fueled the era of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.
Today, brands are not limited to only marketing their products through
online marketplaces or offline channels, rather many brands are developing
their own ecommerce stores or apps with the aim of capturing orders and
delivering them with the help of ecommerce enablers straight to the
customers. With technological barriers taking a side-step and building
blocks of direct selling strengthening, this trend is furthering to newer
heights. The rationale for direct selling is the same online as offline.
Brands create their own brand stores and also sell in department stores or
multi brand outlets as they can control the brand experience in their own
stores. Similarly, direct to consumer online channels offer brands the
ability to control the narrative and brand experience.
He further added, With this report, our aim is to provide the first ever
comprehensive deep dive of the D2C sector in India and its tremendous
potential in the coming years.
Commenting on the launch, Mohit Mittal, Partner of Praxis Global Alliance,
said. The Indian e-commerce market is growing rapidly (projected CAGR of
~25% from FY22 to FY27). We’ve seen that almost all pin codes in India are
using e-commerce. Many of these transactions and orders come from tier two
cities and smaller towns. By FY30, India will also have 1.3B+ smartphone
users and 500M+ online shoppers. The growing e-commerce sector positively
influences the growth of D2C brands in India. With more people shopping
online and more money being spent by consumers, the market is likely to
increase over the next five years. To reduce their reliance on the
marketplaces, even traditional brands are increasingly developing their
direct-to-customer channels such as website, app and social media handles
to reach out and sell to their customers.
To estimate the size of the D2C market in India, we have considered seven
categories: personal care, clothing and footwear, groceries and refined
foods, jewelry, electronics, health care, home furnishings, and garden.
Incumbent players (such as Unilever, Marico, Tata Consumer Products, and
ITC) are either acquiring prominent D2C brands or choosing the organic
route of launching their own brands online and building their own D2C
platforms. However, for D2C brands to maintain this growth, they need to
strengthen product innovation and revamp manufacturing and sourcing
strategies to become market leaders. So, to win the market, it is also
essential to improve offline distribution, customer acquisition, and unit
economics.