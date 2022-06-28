Shiprocket-CII-Praxis report reveals D2C sales hit new high; projected to become a $60 billion industry by FY27

New Delhi, June 27, 2022: Shiprocket, India’s largest eCommerce

enablement platform, has released a report on the D2C market in India in

collaboration with CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) and Praxis

Global Alliance, a global management consulting and advisory services firm.

As per the report, Direct to Customer (D2C) is a $12 billion market and is

witnessing remarkable and rapid growth. The report states that several D2C

brands in India have crossed INR 100Cr revenue in 3-5 years after the

launch.

The latest report reveals that D2C brands are estimated to be $60 billion

industry by FY27, registering a CAGR of about 40%. The numbers in the

report are staggering, paving the way for a new model of e-commerce wherein

brands choose to own and operate their own sales counters on the web. This

notable trend has been reaffirmed by the fact that many D2C brands across

the nation have crossed the INR 100-crore benchmark in revenue. On top of

that, this revenue benchmark was only achieved in 3-5 years since launching

operations.

Aiding these trends is the brands, agility and Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy,

alongside strong digital capabilities that have helped their businesses

soar and achieve a competitive edge. The report shows that brand packaging

has also been an essential factor in attracting buyers. The Average Order

Value (AOV) on each product and a hefty gain in gross margins are the

fundamental tailwinds that further foster this trend.

Speaking on the report launch, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of

Shiprocket said, The rise of online-first shopping behavior and

conscious consumerism fueled the era of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Today, brands are not limited to only marketing their products through

online marketplaces or offline channels, rather many brands are developing

their own ecommerce stores or apps with the aim of capturing orders and

delivering them with the help of ecommerce enablers straight to the

customers. With technological barriers taking a side-step and building

blocks of direct selling strengthening, this trend is furthering to newer

heights. The rationale for direct selling is the same online as offline.

Brands create their own brand stores and also sell in department stores or

multi brand outlets as they can control the brand experience in their own

stores. Similarly, direct to consumer online channels offer brands the

ability to control the narrative and brand experience.

He further added, With this report, our aim is to provide the first ever

comprehensive deep dive of the D2C sector in India and its tremendous

potential in the coming years.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Mittal, Partner of Praxis Global Alliance,

said. The Indian e-commerce market is growing rapidly (projected CAGR of

~25% from FY22 to FY27). We’ve seen that almost all pin codes in India are

using e-commerce. Many of these transactions and orders come from tier two

cities and smaller towns. By FY30, India will also have 1.3B+ smartphone

users and 500M+ online shoppers. The growing e-commerce sector positively

influences the growth of D2C brands in India. With more people shopping

online and more money being spent by consumers, the market is likely to

increase over the next five years. To reduce their reliance on the

marketplaces, even traditional brands are increasingly developing their

direct-to-customer channels such as website, app and social media handles

to reach out and sell to their customers.

To estimate the size of the D2C market in India, we have considered seven

categories: personal care, clothing and footwear, groceries and refined

foods, jewelry, electronics, health care, home furnishings, and garden.

Incumbent players (such as Unilever, Marico, Tata Consumer Products, and

ITC) are either acquiring prominent D2C brands or choosing the organic

route of launching their own brands online and building their own D2C

platforms. However, for D2C brands to maintain this growth, they need to

strengthen product innovation and revamp manufacturing and sourcing

strategies to become market leaders. So, to win the market, it is also

essential to improve offline distribution, customer acquisition, and unit

economics.