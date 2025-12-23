Iris Global supplies HP compute worth ₹5 crore for Maharashtra government projects through Ozone Info

Iris Global Services has supplied HP compute products worth ₹5 crore to Maharashtra-based system integrator Ozone Info Engineering Pvt Ltd, as part of ongoing state and central government projects. According to the companies, the engagement reflects Iris Global’s focus on partner-led execution of public sector and government initiatives.

Ozone Info Engineering operates as a specialised IT system integrator with a presence across government, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and federal projects in Maharashtra and Goa. The company reported a turnover of ₹20 crore in FY 2024–25 and employs a team of around 30 professionals across system integration, networking and services.

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Hamikar, Managing Partner, Ozone Info, said,

“We have done business worth Rs 7 crore with Iris Global this year. Iris has consistently supported us with timely supplies and dependable execution across all our projects since the beginning of our association.”

He further said,

“Iris’s quick decision-making, strong logistics, and the constant support from the management especially Ms. Kamini Talwar have made a significant difference. Their prompt credit facilitation and partner-friendly processes allow us to focus entirely on delivering state projects efficiently.”

Hamikar added that Iris Global’s role as a national distributor has supported the execution of large government orders through credit support, logistics and last-mile delivery capabilities.

From Iris Global’s side, Hirekhan M. Pathan, Regional Manager – West India, said,

“Ozone Info has a strong focus on federal and state government projects in Maharashtra and Goa. Our robust channel ecosystem, efficient logistics, and tailored credit solutions are designed to support partners like Ozone in executing mission-critical projects seamlessly.”

According to the companies, the collaboration has enabled Ozone Info to concentrate more closely on government-led initiatives, supported by consistent product availability and service infrastructure. Ozone Info said it is targeting revenue of ₹22 crore in FY 2025–26, with additional Make in India–aligned deals currently under discussion with Iris Global.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services, said,

“Ozone Info contribution to government and state projects in Maharashtra is commendable. At Iris, we are a partner-first organization. We go the extra mile by offering credit flexibility, structured deals, and personalized support to enable our partners’ growth.”

Iris Global said it continues to expand its Make in India portfolio across compute, servers, storage, networking, cybersecurity, telecom and surveillance. According to the company, it has onboarded Indian manufacturers such as INP, HLBS and Exatron for compute and storage, while also strengthening its telecom networking and cybersecurity offerings through partnerships with vendors including Ruckus, HFCL, TP-Link, Molex, Infinity Labs, Haltdos, MapleCloud, Persistent and Sparsh CCTV.

The company operates across multiple verticals including government, defence, education, BFSI, hospitality, telecom, industrial automation, oil and gas and power distribution utilities. Iris Global stated that it is targeting ₹4,000 crore in revenue for FY 2025–26, driven by partner-led growth and demand for digital and infrastructure modernisation.

Looking ahead, Ozone Info said it plans to expand its capabilities in cloud computing in line with government and federal digital initiatives, and is aiming to cross the ₹22 crore turnover mark by FY 2026 as it strengthens its presence in the Maharashtra–Goa IT ecosystem.