Tech firm NTT appoints Abhijit Dubey as Global CEO

Read Article

Global technology services company NTT Ltd. on Wednesday said Abhijit Dubey will succeed Jason Goodall as its Global Chief Executive Officer.

Dubey takes the role following over 20 years with global advisory firm McKinsey & Company.

Dubey will join NTT in early February and formally step into his new role on April 1, 2021. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in London.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Abhijit to the NTT family in 2021 to lead the next generation of our business,” Goodall who is the current Global CEO for NTT Ltd. said in a statement.

Following a three month handover period, Goodall will retire from his executive role on June 30, 2021 and will remain as a Board Director for NTT Ltd, and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for the NTT Venture Capital business.

“NTT is privileged to be a critical technology services partner for many of the world’s leading companies and public sector organizations, with employees in over 73 countries around the world,” Dubey said on his appointment.

“With many NTT clients accelerating their digital transformation because of the global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for the technology industry to deliver for the world.”

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]