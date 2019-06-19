V S Parthasarathy, Mahindra and Mahindra Group CFO and Group CIO takes over as BCCI President

V S Parthasarathy, Group CFO, Group CIO and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., took over as President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) on June 14, 2019.

On the occasion, Parthasarathy said, “To be at the helm of a prestigious and venerable institution like the BCCI is a humbling experience, particularly when one looks back at the legends that have been my predecessors. I hope to build on and further strengthen the BCCI’s Core Purpose by enabling an actionable agenda nuanced with young and diverse leadership – helping Mumbai Rise economically and industrially, so that societies and people Rise.”

Parthasarathy unveiled a mission statement under which the BCCI’s primary focus will be “Corporates for Change” – to promote sustainable social, economic, financial and environmental initiatives, and projects that are comprehensive and inclusive. Corporates for Change will be driven by four key initiatives: Sustainable Change, Ease of Doing Business, FemPower and Mumbai 4.0.

“While ideating and curating focused initiatives under a new mission statement for the BCCI, I will endeavour to make it a collective blueprint that pivots on people engagements with the BCCI – its Committees and Members as the principal drivers for strategic breakthroughs,” added Mr. Parthasarathy.

Parthasarathy takes over as President of the BCCI from Mr. Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO of Siemens Ltd. Mr. Sudhir Kapadia, Partner and National Tax Leader at EY India, assumed office as Vice-President of the BCCI. Established in 1836, BCCI is one of the oldest chambers in the country and has more than 3,000 organizations as its members.

