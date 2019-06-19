NetApp revolutionizes Data Fabric to dominate Hybrid Multicloud

NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, today announced new solutions and services that allow customers to adopt and consume cloud on their terms. With today’s announcement, NetApp is delivering a truly seamless hybrid multicloud experience that includes availability of NetApp Cloud Data Services on NetApp HCI, the ability to expand with persistent storage across the biggest public clouds, and the ability for customers to manage, use, and pay for cloud services the way they want to.

The public cloud has created a new standard for IT that all industry leaders must match to provide the experience that users enjoy in the cloud and now demand on their premises. To be successful, organizations must fuel data-driven innovation by leveraging the cloud and modernizing their IT, bringing the power of the cloud to every part of their business through a seamless hybrid multicloud experience. Only NetApp, with its data fabric strategy, has what customers need to build a unique data fabric designed for their business—in any cloud, in one experience.

“NetApp’s data fabric offerings enable enterprises to seamlessly manage data across a multitude of IT infrastructures, covering on premises and multiple public cloud service platforms,” said Deepak Mohan, research director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies, IDC. “IDC research shows that the gap between businesses that embrace data and those that do not has dramatically widened over the past 3 years. As the c-suite increasingly prioritizes data as a strategic asset, NetApp’s new multi-platform offerings empowers IT organizations with the flexibility and consistency needed to maximize the value potential of their data.”

“Overall speed and flexibility between on-premises and cloud environments has been key to our adoption of NetApp’s tech and Data Fabric strategy,” said Konstantin Kostenarov, Ducati CTO. “As Ducati becomes a lifestyle brand and further expands our business across the world, our approach to data informs everything from strategy on the racetrack to how we design our products and engage with customers. NetApp is leading the charge in hybrid multicloud, and they are one of the best partners we trust to keep up as Ducati transforms on and off the racetrack.”

“The way organizations invest in and consume IT resources continues to evolve—hybrid multicloud is clearly now the de facto IT architecture,” said NetApp CEO George Kurian. “This is a reality that NetApp has been preparing for many years with our Data Fabric strategy. Our close partnerships with major public cloud providers, historical leadership in storage and data management, and groundbreaking approach to creating hybrid multicloud environments with Kubernetes and advanced data services represent an important milestone. It is an exciting foundation for our customers to drive IT transformation today and for further innovation in the years to come.”

