Technology Senate and Awards 2019: Focus to be on Blockchain and manufacturing

The 19th edition of the Technology Senate, the two day residential gathering and one of India’s largest CIO conferences will kick off tomorrow, 20th June at the Hyatt Regency, Pune. The senate, this year will have a couple of sessions on Blockchain. The conference is expected to be attended by 100+ senior enterprise IT practitioners.

Blockchain

On day 1, ‘Lessons from our Blockchain Journey’ by Abhijit Singh, Lead-Strategic Initiatives, Blockchain, ICICI Bank followed by Ravinder Pal Singh, Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Tata Singapore Airlines (Vistara) who will deliver a talk on Blockchain and it’s practical utility to transform domains and democracies (Day 2).

Manufacturing

The next focus this year at the senate will be on how the manufacturing sector has gained strides in digital transformation: The session from Yogesh Zope, Chief Digital Officer & Sr Vice President, Kalyani Group (Day 2) is unmissable because, he will be sharing about the IIoT journey of the organisation. The next session will be from Tata Steel. This is also unmissable. Jayanta Banerjee, Global CIO, Tata Steel (Day 2) share some culture hacks in the digital transformation journey of Tata Steel and he will also give an overview of the business transformation programme, based on the adoption of the digital agenda, which is expected to have an EBIDTA impact in billions.

Challenging projects / Agile-DevOps

There are two more interesting presentations on Day 2. Sudip Mazumder, Deputy Head-Digital, L&T will share about ‘Lessons from the trenches – CIO perspective on the most challenging digital projects’ and Ekhlaque Bari, EVP & CTO, Fullerton India will present the case for ‘Agile-DevOps – The silver bullet for Digital transformation’

Technology Senate Awards

The other highlight will be Technology Senate Awards. The winners will be recognised in 10 different categories: Enterprise Security, Data Centers, IoT, Cloud; Enterprise Applications, Analytics / Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Document Management and Unified Communications

Special awards will be conferred For Leadership in Open API Banking; Leadership in Blockchain and Digital Leadership.

Three panel discussions

There are three panel discussions also organised to discuss and debate on digital transformation, emerging technologies and enterprise security. On day 1, the community of IT leaders, attending, will be witness to a panel, ‘Lessons from Digital Transformation’ and day 2 will see a couple of panels on ‘Building an incident readiness system for data breaches’ and ‘Best practices in choosing emerging technologies (AI, Chatbots, RPA) and making them work to your advantage’

Vendors and partners

The vendors and partners participating include: Dell, Intel; Poly, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Orange Business Services, ESDS, Minfy, NetApp, Thales, Crayon, Cambium Networks, IceWarp, Juniper, Inspira, Cloud.in, CyberArk, Compusoft, ProcMate, Exotel, e-Zest, ePam, XcellHost, SYSTECH and IndiGo

