ESDS introduces Enlight Garud – A unified application performance & observability platform to strengthen visibility across hybrid and sovereign infrastructure

As technology environments grow increasingly complex, the ability to monitor and understand system performance across multiple infrastructure layers is becoming critical for organizations worldwide. Modern digital systems now operate across hybrid cloud architectures, container platforms, distributed applications, and large-scale databases, creating operational environments where performance issues can originate from multiple interconnected components rather than a single system failure. Industry analysts note that the global market for observability and application performance monitoring is expanding rapidly as enterprises seek deeper visibility into how infrastructure, applications, and data systems interact in real time.

Amid this growing need for integrated monitoring capabilities, ESDS Software Solution Limited has introduced its Platform ESDS Enlight Garud- A Unified Application Performance & Observability Platform, designed to provide organizations with end-to-end operational visibility across hybrid and sovereign infrastructure environments.

Industry analysts estimate that the global observability and application performance monitoring market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years, driven by the rapid adoption of cloud-native architectures, containerized applications, and AI-driven workloads.

The platform brings together monitoring capabilities across infrastructure, applications, databases, containers, Kubernetes environments, and network systems within a unified operational interface. By consolidating telemetry data including metrics, logs, and distributed traces into a single platform, the system is designed to help organizations monitor system performance, detect anomalies, analyze incidents, and generate operational insights across their technology stack.

Enterprise IT teams today often rely on multiple specialized tools to track different aspects of their infrastructure environments. Metrics monitoring, log management, distributed tracing, and database performance analysis are frequently handled through separate platforms, which can make it difficult to obtain a consolidated view of system behavior during operational events. The ESDS observability platform addresses this challenge by bringing together more than 67 Production Features 14+ Telemetry Streams 8 AI-driven engines. and more than Twenty five monitoring modules into a single unified environment, enabling teams to observe performance across servers, applications, databases, containers, and networks from a centralized dashboard.

The platform provides real-time monitoring of infrastructure components including servers, storage systems, and network resources while also offering application-level visibility into performance indicators such as latency, request throughput, and error patterns. It supports database observability across widely used platforms including PostgreSQL, Oracle, MySQL, and Microsoft SQL Server, providing deeper insight into query performance, execution behavior, and database resource utilization.

In addition to infrastructure and database monitoring, the platform is designed to support modern containerized environments and Kubernetes clusters, allowing organizations to track the health and performance of container workloads and microservices architectures. Distributed tracing capabilities allow technology teams to follow requests as they travel across multiple services within an application environment, enabling detailed analysis of service interactions and latency patterns across the system.

The observability platform also incorporates AI-assisted analytics designed to support operational teams in diagnosing system behavior during incidents. By analyzing telemetry data such as metrics, logs, traces, and database activity, the system can generate contextual insights that help identify potential causes of anomalies or performance degradation. These insights are intended to assist technical teams during investigation and troubleshooting while ensuring that operational decisions and remediation actions remain under the control of enterprise IT teams.

Another key design element of the platform is its compatibility with hybrid and sovereign infrastructure environments. Organizations across regulated industries often operate workloads across combinations of on-premise infrastructure, private cloud environments, and external data center platforms while maintaining specific data residency or compliance requirements. The ESDS observability platform supports multiple deployment models, including on-premise deployments, private cloud environments, hybrid infrastructure configurations, and ESDS-hosted data center or sovereign cloud environments. The data residency and compliance posture of the monitoring environment depends on the deployment architecture selected by the organization.

Commenting on the development, Piyush Somani, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of ESDS Software Solution Limited, said: “The global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) market is projected to grow from $10.7 billion in 2025 to $12.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 12.6%, and is expected to reach nearly $20.19 billion by 2030. This growth is being driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing, distributed architectures, and microservices-based applications, all of which are significantly increasing the complexity of enterprise technology environments.

Industry studies indicate that a large proportion of enterprise outages today are caused not by isolated system failures, but by complex interactions between infrastructure, applications, and databases. As organizations transition toward hybrid cloud environments and highly distributed systems, the ability to understand these interactions in real time becomes increasingly critical. Observability is therefore evolving beyond traditional monitoring to become a strategic capability that supports reliable and resilient digital operations.

At ESDS, we see observability as a foundational layer for the next generation of enterprise infrastructure. The ESDS Enlight Garud is a Unified Application Performance & Observability Platform that reflects our vision of providing organizations with deeper operational visibility across their entire technology ecosystem. By bringing together infrastructure monitoring, application performance analytics, and intelligent operational insights within a unified environment, we aim to help enterprises operate complex digital systems with greater confidence, resilience, and operational clarity.”

Observability platforms are becoming increasingly important as organizations adopt cloud-native technologies and distributed application architectures. By consolidating monitoring capabilities across infrastructure, applications, databases, containers, and networks, the ESDS Enlight Garud platform is designed to help enterprises detect operational anomalies earlier, analyze incidents more effectively, and maintain continuous visibility across evolving digital environments.