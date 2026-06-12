EY GDS launches ey.ai Center for Reimagination in Bengaluru

EY GDS launched the ey.ai Center for Reimagination (CFR) designed to help organisations experience how emerging technologies and industry shifts will reshape industries, workforces and business decisions. The Center, which is spread over 40,000 square feet, is located at EY GDS, Bengaluru.

The launch of the centre aligns with a US$1.4 billion investment in AI announced by the EY organisation (EY) and reinforces its commitment to help clients unlock value through AI-led transformation. It is designed to connect strategy, sector insight, engineering and execution in one integrated environment.

The Center brings together AI, emerging technologies, sector capabilities and human-centred design to help CXOs envision and act on future business possibilities. Powered by a stack of agentic AI, robotics, digital twins and conversational AI, it allows organisations to simulate scenarios, visualise business outcomes and accelerate execution, bridging the gap between strategy and real-world impact.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, said: “AI is fundamentally reshaping how organisations think, make decisions and create value. The ey.ai Center for Reimagination is where strategy meets execution; a space where leaders can test ideas responsibly and define a clear path to scale. By piloting AI in controlled environments, we are helping leaders reimagine their organisations with confidence. It’s our belief that the future will be shaped by leaders who can connect innovation and technology with purpose, trust and human judgment. The ey.ai Center brings that vision to life.”

Ajay Anand, Global Vice Chair, EY Global Delivery Services, said, “AI is no longer a future ambition; it’s a present-day business imperative. Yet, many organisations are still grappling with what transformation truly looks like at scale. The ey.ai Center for Reimagination is designed to bridge that gap, helping leaders move from intent to execution and translate AI ambition into real business impact.”

The ey.ai Center for Reimagination spans multiple industries, with an initial focus on Life Sciences, Industrial Products, Consumer Products & Retail, Banking & Capital Markets, and Energy. While sector-led in design, many of the underlying technologies and use cases are inherently cross-industry, making the Center globally relevant for enterprises navigating AI-led disruption.

The Center will also create highly skilled roles that combine AI engineering with experience design and sector transformation. Skills include AI engineering, immersive experience design, digital twins/simulation, human-centred design and sector transformation.

At its core, the ey.ai Center for Reimagination runs immersive simulations to help organisations solve real-world challenges now and build the agility needed to transform amid today’s complex disruptive forces.