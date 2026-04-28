Flipkart, Axis Bank and PayU introduce biometric authentication for card payments

Flipkart, in partnership with Axis Bank and PayU, has launched biometric authentication for card payments, enabling users to approve transactions using Face ID or fingerprint on supported Android and iOS devices. The feature eliminates the need for OTPs, reducing delays and failed transactions, and positions Flipkart among the early adopters of biometric-based card authentication in India.

Currently rolled out for Axis Bank cardholders, the solution uses issuer-level biometric verification powered by Wibmo (a PayU company), combined with PayU’s merchant-side infrastructure for device binding, authentication flows, and enhanced security checks. This layered approach strengthens protection against risks such as SIM-swap and OTP-based fraud, while delivering faster, one-touch approvals.

The initiative directly addresses growing concerns around digital payment fraud in India, where losses have surged significantly in recent years. It also aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2025 guidelines encouraging biometric and risk-based authentication over traditional SMS-based OTPs.

By replacing OTPs with device-bound biometric verification, the collaboration aims to improve transaction success rates, enhance user experience, and build a more resilient payments ecosystem. The rollout marks a significant step in India’s transition toward more secure, frictionless, and compliant digital payment mechanisms.