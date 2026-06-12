Publicis Sapient launches Sapient Sustain for autonomous IT operations

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, their IT environments are becoming increasingly complex. Hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, distributed applications, legacy systems, and growing volumes of operational data have created challenges that traditional IT support models are struggling to address. Against this backdrop, Publicis Sapient has introduced Sapient Sustain, an AI-enabled platform designed to transform IT operations from reactive support functions into intelligent, autonomous systems.

The launch reflects a broader shift underway across industries, where organizations are seeking ways to reduce operational debt, improve system reliability, and deliver seamless digital experiences while managing growing technology complexity.

A New Era of Autonomous IT Operations

Traditional automation has helped enterprises streamline repetitive tasks, but it often lacks the contextual understanding required to manage modern IT ecosystems. As a result, organizations continue to face prolonged incident resolution times, operational inefficiencies, and rising support costs.

Sapient Sustain addresses these challenges through agentic AI capabilities that can proactively identify issues, autonomously resolve incidents, and continuously learn from operational patterns. By combining AI agents with human expertise, the platform aims to create self-healing IT environments that can anticipate problems before they impact business operations.

According to Publicis Sapient, enterprises using the platform can reduce IT operational costs by up to 45% while achieving as much as an eightfold improvement in mean time to resolution (MTTR).

Moving Beyond the Traditional Support Model

For decades, enterprise IT operations have relied on layered support structures involving Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 teams. While effective in many environments, these models often require significant manual intervention and can struggle to keep pace with rapidly evolving digital infrastructures.

Sapient Sustain introduces a more intelligent approach by enabling AI-driven workflows throughout the incident lifecycle. The platform supports a transition toward agent-orchestrated operations, where AI agents assist decision-making, automate routine activities, and operate within defined governance frameworks.

This evolution enables enterprises to reduce dependency on manual processes, accelerate issue resolution, and build more scalable operational models that can support future growth.

Building Context-Aware Intelligence

At the heart of Sapient Sustain lies an enterprise context graph that connects information across tickets, logs, monitoring systems, and operational data sources. This contextual intelligence allows the platform to understand relationships between systems, identify patterns, and generate actionable insights.

The platform is built around four key capabilities:

An enterprise context graph that correlates signals across the IT ecosystem.

Self-healing workflows that proactively resolve recurring issues.

A consolidated knowledge base enhanced with AI companions for users and engineers.

Predictive models that identify potential problems before they impact operations.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to move toward predictive and preventive IT management while maintaining flexibility across diverse technology environments.

Early Success Stories

Publicis Sapient has already begun deploying Sapient Sustain with leading global organizations.

At Nissan, the platform is being used to support business-critical application maintenance services that underpin customer-facing operations. AI-powered capabilities help identify and remediate high-impact issues before they affect customers or revenue streams.

The results have been significant. Nissan reported a 40% reduction in operational costs, a same-day issue resolution rate exceeding 62%, a substantial shift toward proactive operations, and platform uptime maintained at 99.99%.

The engagement has also streamlined incident triage through multi-agent orchestration, reducing handoffs between support teams and enabling faster parallel resolution workflows.

Similarly, global food and beverage chain Joe & The Juice is leveraging Sapient Sustain to modernize its operational model as it scales its digital business. By incorporating predictive incident management and automated root-cause analysis, the company aims to improve operational stability, reduce complexity, and create a stronger foundation for future growth.

The Growing Importance of AI in GCCs

The launch is particularly relevant for India’s rapidly expanding Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem. As GCCs evolve from cost-efficient support centers into strategic hubs driving innovation and business outcomes, the ability to manage complex global IT environments becomes increasingly critical.

AI-powered operational platforms such as Sapient Sustain can help GCCs improve efficiency, enhance resilience, and deliver measurable business value while supporting enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives.

Part of a Broader Enterprise AI Strategy

Sapient Sustain joins Publicis Sapient’s growing portfolio of enterprise AI platforms, which includes Sapient Slingshot for AI-powered software development and modernization, and Sapient Bodhi for designing and orchestrating intelligent agents and workflows.

Together, these platforms reflect the company’s vision of embedding AI across the enterprise technology lifecycle—from application development and modernization to intelligent operations and autonomous decision-making.

As enterprises continue their AI transformation journeys, platforms like Sapient Sustain highlight the next phase of digital operations: one where AI not only assists human teams but actively helps organizations create more resilient, efficient, and self-managing technology environments.