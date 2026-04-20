We are not rushing to implement AI everywhere, it has to solve real problems: Nimish Chaudhary, CTPO, Wow Momo

The journey of Wow Momo from a single-product QSR brand to a multi-brand, omni-channel food-tech player is as much a story of culinary expansion as it is of technological reinvention. When Nimish Chaudhary, Chief Technology and Product Officer, reflects on this evolution, he frames it not as a linear transformation, but as a deliberate re-architecting of the business itself, one that places technology at the very core of scale, experience, and future readiness.

“We started with just momos back in 2008, but over time we learned how to build not just a product, but a brand,” Chaudhary says. “Today, we are not just a QSR, we are into FMCG, HoReCa, and multiple cuisines. The ecosystem is vast, and technology is the only way to unify it.”

The need for unification

That unification challenge sits at the heart of Wow Momo’s current transformation. Years of organic growth had resulted in a patchwork of legacy systems and integrations. For Chaudhary, the mandate upon joining was clear. It was to build a cohesive, scalable digital backbone that can support not just multiple brands, but multiple countries and future business lines.

“The fundamental goal is unification,” he explains. “We need a platform that is multi-country, multi-brand, and multi-tenant. Build once, and every new brand or geography should plug in seamlessly.”

This ambition is being shaped against the backdrop of rapidly evolving consumer behaviour. The shift from dine-in to delivery is no longer a trend, it is the default. Convenience, affordability, and what Chaudhary calls “FOMO-driven consumption” are redefining how and when people order food.

“Consumers today are ordering multiple times a day, even at midnight,” he notes. “This means your systems have to be 24/7, with near 100% uptime. Even a one-minute outage directly impacts revenue and customer trust.”

The omni-channel imperative

But the challenge is not just about uptime; it is about orchestrating a seamless experience across channels. For a brand that was born offline, the transition to digital is not merely about launching an app, it is about harmonising every touchpoint.

“For me, a consumer is a consumer, whether they transact on an app, at a POS, or via a kiosk,” Chaudhary says. “The experience and the rewards should be consistent. That’s where most QSRs struggle, they haven’t been able to truly marry the omni-channel experience.”

To address this, Wow Momo is launching its next-generation direct-to-consumer (D2C) app, built entirely in-house. This marks a strategic shift from relying on external partners to owning the entire technology stack, and, more importantly, the data.

“Working with partners doesn’t make you a food-tech company,” he asserts. “You need to build in-house, own your data, and go deeper into insights. That’s how you create differentiation.”

Predictive intelligence at the core

At the core of this new platform lies a heavy emphasis on predictive intelligence. From estimating delivery times to pre-empting service failures, data and AI are being embedded into every operational layer.

“Consumers don’t care about complexity, they just want to know when their food will arrive,” Chaudhary explains. “If we say 25 minutes, we must deliver in 25 minutes. That requires precise calculations, kitchen prep time, rider allocation, traffic conditions, everything.”

This precision extends to proactive communication. Rather than reacting to complaints, the system is designed to anticipate delays and inform customers in real time.

“If there’s a delay, we notify the customer upfront,” he says. “If things go wrong, we’d rather cancel the order and issue an instant refund than let the customer wait and get frustrated. Transparency builds trust.”

AI with purpose

AI, however, is not being deployed indiscriminately. Chaudhary is cautious about separating real impact from hype, focusing only on use cases that directly enhance experience and efficiency.

“I’m not rushing to implement AI everywhere,” he says. “For us, it’s about solving specific problems, like personalisation and predictability.”

Personalisation, in particular, is being approached with nuance. While data enables tailored recommendations, Chaudhary is wary of over-optimisation.

“You can’t overdo personalisation,” he cautions. “If I always show you spicy food because that’s your preference, what happens when you’re ordering for your family? You need to balance intelligence with flexibility.”

Beyond the front-end experience, AI is also being used to optimise kitchen operations and supply chains. By predicting SLA breaches and operational bottlenecks, the system can trigger interventions before issues escalate.

“If a kitchen is running late or a rider isn’t available, we can predict the impact on delivery,” he explains. “That allows us to act early, either by informing the customer or adjusting operations.”

This predictive approach extends to customer service as well. With operations spanning hundreds of stores across cities, scaling human support alone is not viable. Instead, Wow Momo is leveraging AI-driven call bots and automated workflows.

“At our scale, it’s impossible to have human agents everywhere,” Chaudhary says. “We’ve deployed call bots to handle common queries like ‘Where is my order?’ or ‘Where is my refund?’ This ensures no customer call goes unanswered.”

The backend infrastructure supporting all this is equally critical. Observability platforms and real-time telemetry are enabling a shift from reactive to proactive operations.

“Earlier, we would react to issues. Now, we can predict them,” he says. “If there’s even a slight degradation in an API, we get alerted before it becomes a larger problem.”

The vision of ‘Wow Tech’

Looking ahead, Chaudhary envisions Wow Momo evolving into a full-fledged food-tech platform, one that not only powers its own ecosystem but could potentially serve others.

“We already call it ‘Wow Tech’ internally,” he reveals. “Once we perfect it for ourselves, there’s no reason we can’t extend it to other QSRs or FMCG players.”

This forward-looking mindset also includes preparing for an agentic future, where AI-driven systems could fundamentally change how consumers interact with brands.

“Tomorrow, consumers may not browse apps at all,” he says. “They might just tell an AI agent what they want, and it will place the order. We need to be ready for that by exposing our APIs and integrating with such ecosystems.”

Yet, amid all this technological ambition, the brand remains grounded in a simple principle of accountability.

“We are not just selling food, we are selling an experience,” Chaudhary emphasises. “If something goes wrong, we take responsibility. That’s the difference between a brand and a virtual entity.”

In an industry often driven by discounts and aggregation, Wow Momo’s strategy is to build direct relationships with consumers, through data, loyalty programmes, and consistent experience.

“End of the day, unit economics matter,” he says. “Every refund, every cancellation, every discount, it all adds up. Technology helps us track and optimise every lever.”

As the company continues to expand across geographies and formats, its transformation underscores a broader shift in the QSR industry, where the line between food and technology is increasingly blurred.

For Chaudhary, the destination is clear, even if the path is still unfolding. He says, “We are evolving from a food brand into a food-tech company. And the journey has already begun.”