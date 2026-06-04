Table Space Appoints Ashwin Chandrasekar as Chief Information & Technology Officer

Table Space, one of India’s flexible workspace providers specialising in enterprise managed offices, has announced the appointment of Ashwin Chandrasekar as its Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO).

In this role, Ashwin Chandrasekar will focus on integrating technology across the workspace journey to improve operational efficiency, strengthen control, and scale business processes. He will also lead automation initiatives across the organisation and oversee end-user technology, enhancing workplace experiences including access systems, workflows, and digital tools used by employees.

Ashwin brings nearly two decades of experience in technology leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and product engineering. At Table Space, he will lead the technology function spanning enterprise data engineering, software development, and physical devices and IoT across the portfolio.

His experience spans India, Singapore, Chile, the United States, and Canada across sectors including retail, banking, quick service restaurants, and consumer devices, including work on Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem. Most recently, as Chief Technology Officer at Third Wave Coffee, he built the technology backbone of a national specialty coffee chain, overseeing software development, ERP and POS systems, data engineering, AI initiatives, and automation across more than 200 cafés.

The appointment comes at a time when large enterprises are increasing their expectations of managed workspace providers, with growing demand for operational efficiency, personalisation, and data-driven insights. With an established technology foundation, Table Space is well positioned to meet this demand, and Chandrasekar’s appointment is expected to strengthen its capabilities as it scales.