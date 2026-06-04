CoinDCX partners with I4C for Digital Suraksha Network initiative

CoinDCX has partnered with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to launch Satark Rahe, a social-first cyber safety awareness campaign aimed at improving digital fraud awareness and cyber hygiene among Indian internet users.

The initiative was launched on Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas, observed on the first Wednesday of every month under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ national cyber awareness programme. The campaign forms part of CoinDCX’s Digital Suraksha Network (DSN), a ₹100 crore commitment focused on strengthening cybersecurity awareness and helping citizens protect themselves against digital financial fraud.

As digital payments, online investments, and app-based financial services continue to expand across India, cyber fraud remains a growing concern. Fraudsters are increasingly leveraging social engineering, phishing, impersonation scams, and fake investment schemes to target consumers, making public awareness an increasingly important component of the country’s cyber resilience strategy.

The Satark Rahe campaign is designed to address this challenge through social media-led storytelling. Built around a character named “Satark”, the campaign uses relatable day-to-day situations to educate users about common cyber threats and preventive measures. The objective is to make cyber safety information easier to understand and apply through simple and engaging content formats.

A central theme of the campaign is the message “Brake Lagao”, which encourages users to pause, verify, and validate the authenticity of requests, messages, links, and transactions before taking action. The initiative seeks to promote behavioural changes that can reduce vulnerability to online scams and financial fraud.

According to Shri Nishant Kumar, Director, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, cybercriminals continue to adopt increasingly sophisticated methods to target individuals and organisations. He noted that I4C has consistently undertaken nationwide awareness initiatives, including CyberDost and other outreach programmes, to promote cyber hygiene and safe digital practices. He added that collaborative efforts involving government, industry, and civil society are critical to building a cyber-aware nation, and initiatives such as Satark Rahe can help extend cyber safety messaging to wider audiences through accessible and engaging formats.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, CoinDCX, said awareness remains one of the most effective tools in combating digital fraud. He noted that while the Government of India, through I4C and the Ministry of Home Affairs, has undertaken extensive efforts to strengthen cyber awareness across the country, cybercrime is a challenge that requires collaboration between government and industry. Gupta said the Satark Rahe campaign aims to make cyber safety information more relatable, accessible, and actionable for everyday internet users.

The launch reflects a broader industry trend where technology companies, financial platforms, and government agencies are increasingly working together to address cybersecurity challenges through education and awareness programmes in addition to technical security measures. As India’s digital economy continues to expand, public awareness initiatives are becoming an important pillar of cyber resilience alongside investments in fraud detection, cybersecurity infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks.

The campaign is also part of CoinDCX’s wider Digital Suraksha Network initiative, which was launched as a long-term programme focused on cybersecurity awareness, digital fraud prevention, and strengthening trust within India’s digital financial ecosystem.

CoinDCX, which serves more than two crore users, has increasingly expanded its focus beyond crypto trading infrastructure to include broader digital trust, security, and Web3 ecosystem development initiatives. Through Digital Suraksha Network, the company aims to contribute towards building safer digital participation and stronger cyber awareness across India.