Kobie establishes Bengaluru tech hub to expand AI engineering capabilities

Kobie has established a technology hub in Bengaluru as part of its strategy to expand AI-led product development and engineering capabilities for its global loyalty technology business.

The company said the India centre will support the development of AI-enabled loyalty solutions and has grown to around 50 employees, with hiring underway across software engineering, data science, cloud engineering, MLOps, AI engineering, AI governance and product engineering.

According to Kobie, the Bengaluru hub will play a central role in developing AI capabilities across its technology organisation, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence into product development, data engineering and customer-facing solutions.

The company also announced internship partnerships with four Indian universities to provide paid internships in AI engineering, data science and product engineering. The initiative is intended to create a talent pipeline for AI and software engineering roles.

“We’re not treating AI as a separate function. It has a seat at the table in every product decision, every engineering initiative, and every customer outcome we drive. India is where we’re building the teams that help lead that transformation,” said Marti Beller, President, Kobie.

Raghuveer KS, AVP of AI Engineering and India Site Lead at Kobie, said the company is building teams that combine AI expertise with an understanding of business problems and responsible AI development.

“We’re looking for people who are curious, willing to test new approaches, and equally committed to doing it responsibly,” he said.

The Bengaluru expansion comes as global technology companies continue to strengthen engineering and AI development capabilities in India to support product innovation and enterprise AI adoption.