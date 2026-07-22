Mygate launches AI assistant to automate financial operations for housing societies

Mygate has introduced MIRA (Mygate Intelligent Response Assistant), an AI-powered assistant designed to automate financial and administrative tasks for resident welfare associations (RWAs) and housing societies.

The new capabilities are aimed at reducing manual effort involved in managing community finances, including vendor invoice processing, payment reconciliation, collections tracking and financial reporting.

According to the company, MIRA can extract information from vendor invoices, reconcile payments, analyse vendor transactions, identify overdue maintenance payments and generate financial insights using community data. The assistant is integrated into the Mygate platform, allowing committee members to retrieve financial information through natural language queries instead of manually compiling reports.

Mygate said pilot deployments of the platform resulted in a reduction of up to 70% in the time spent by treasurers and accountants on routine financial and administrative tasks. It also said payment reconciliation, which previously required around 30 minutes of manual effort each day, can now be completed in under five minutes.

Commenting on the launch, Shreyans Daga, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Mygate, said housing society committees often manage finances, vendors and compliance alongside their regular responsibilities, and that the AI assistant is intended to reduce administrative workload while improving financial governance.

The company said the platform currently serves more than 27,000 communities and 5.7 million homes across India.