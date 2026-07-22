Bengaluru Tech Summit announces Startup Exchange Programme with We Make Future

The Government of Karnataka has announced a new Startup Exchange Programme between Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) and We Make Future (WMF) as part of efforts to strengthen international opportunities for startups from Karnataka.

The programme will enable startups from both ecosystems to participate in each other’s flagship events, connect with investors and industry stakeholders, explore overseas markets and pursue cross-border business and innovation partnerships.

The announcement was made during We Make Future 2026 in Italy, where Bengaluru Tech Summit engaged with the global innovation community through discussions on India’s technology and startup ecosystem.

In a separate development, Bengaluru Tech Summit also expanded its collaboration with VivaTech, with both organisations agreeing to strengthen their long-term partnership beyond BTS 2026. According to the organisers, the collaboration will focus on increasing international participation and fostering connections between startups, technology companies, investors and innovation ecosystems in India and Europe.

As part of its international outreach, Bengaluru Tech Summit also engaged with technology and industry stakeholders in Poland to explore opportunities for collaboration and encourage participation in BTS 2026.

The 29th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit will be held from 17-19 November 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre under the theme “AI & Beyond.”