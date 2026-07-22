Infoblox | Preemptive DNS security in the age of AI

As artificial intelligence reshapes the cybersecurity landscape, organisations must adopt more proactive approaches to counter evolving threats. In this exclusive webinar series, Express Computer, in association with Infoblox, brings together Hiten Radhanpura, Product Security Specialist, SAARC, Infoblox; Nitin Dubey, Senior Sales Engineer, SAARC, Infoblox; and Jiten Pareek, Senior Sales Engineer, SAARC, Infoblox, to share practical insights on strengthening enterprise security through preemptive DNS security.



Day 1 (14 July): Why do Current Security Approaches No Longer Suffice?:

Cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, exposing the limitations of conventional security approaches. In this session, Nitin Dubey and Hiten Radhanpura examine how AI is reshaping the threat landscape and why organisations must embrace proactive, DNS-centric security strategies to strengthen their cyber resilience.

Day 2 (15 July): Where Protective DNS Fits with NGFW, SASE, and Modern Security Architectures:

As enterprise security architectures continue to evolve, Protective DNS has emerged as a critical layer of defence. Nitin Dubey and Hiten Radhanpura discuss how it complements NGFW, SASE, and Zero Trust frameworks, enhancing visibility, reducing risk, and strengthening an organisation’s overall security posture.

Day 3 (16 July): From Detection to Action:

Timely detection is only the first step in effective cyber defence. In this session, Jiten Pareek and Hiten Radhanpura explore how organisations can transform threat intelligence into decisive action through automation, proactive DNS security, and faster response mechanisms to mitigate today’s increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.