Ping Identity launches India data centre to support local hosting and AI innovation

Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world’s largest enterprises, today announced the launch of its India data centre capability. The new deployment builds on Ping’s long-term investment in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, and brings trusted identity infrastructure closer to organisations across the region.

The India data centre is hosted in Google Cloud’s Mumbai region and enables enterprises to host supported identity workloads locally, help reduce application latency, and strengthen governance over digital identities. It also supports customers’ data residency preferences while helping them navigate India’s evolving privacy and regulatory landscape.

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies , and data residency and identity governance have become increasingly important priorities for organisations across the country,” said Jasie Fon, Regional Vice President, Asia, Ping Identity. “Our India data centre reflects Ping’s long-term commitment to India and gives customers the local infrastructure they need to innovate with confidence as AI becomes central to their business.”

AI is moving from experimentation into production across Indian enterprises, increasing the need for trusted identity across every digital interaction. According to Deloitte’s 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, 40% of Indian organisations report significant or full AI usage, compared with a global average of approximately 28%, underscoring the pace at which businesses are operationalising AI. Enterprises now need to know not only who is accessing systems and data, but also what AI agents are authorised to do, what information they can access, and how every interaction is governed.

Supporting India’s evolving regulatory landscape

Organisations across India are placing greater emphasis on privacy, governance and operational resilience amid an evolving privacy and regulatory landscape. Many are looking for technology partners that can support those efforts while helping them navigate evolving regulatory requirements.

The India deployment helps organisations:

Host supported identity workloads locally to support internal governance and business requirements

Strengthen privacy-by-design, consent management, access controls and auditability across digital identity journeys

Improve application performance and user experience through lower-latency local hosting

Accelerate cloud identity adoption while maintaining security, resilience and operational control

Support secure identity for AI applications and AI agents

Identity: The Trust Layer for AI

India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s leading AI innovation hubs, supported by a strong technology ecosystem, engineering talent and government investment in digital infrastructure. AI is becoming embedded in customer experiences, workforce operations and business processes across every industry. Identity provides the trust layer that enables those systems to operate securely, transparently and with accountability.

Ping’s enterprise identity platform secures identities across customers, employees, partners and non-human entities. Runtime Identity continuously verifies identity, context and intent at every interaction, giving enterprises the visibility and policy controls needed to govern people, applications and AI agents consistently across digital environments.

Together, local hosting capabilities and Runtime Identity help enterprises build AI-powered services that are secure by design, governed by policy and designed to support evolving privacy expectations and the principles of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.

The India data centre builds on Ping’s long-standing investment in the country. The company has an established engineering and development presence in Bengaluru, with approximately 300 employees supporting global product innovation, engineering and customer success, alongside a growing go-to-market organisation supporting customers across India.

The new deployment gives enterprises the identity infrastructure they need to modernise digital experiences, support compliance initiatives and securely scale AI initiatives.