Air India has been honoured with the Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership by FlightGlobal, recognizing the carrier’s large-scale digital transformation since its return to the Tata Group in 2022.

The award was presented to Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson and Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy at a ceremony held in London. The event was organized by FlightGlobal in partnership with global leadership consulting firm Korn Ferry.

The Airline Strategy Awards are regarded among the aviation industry’s most respected recognitions, with winners selected by an independent panel comprising airline executives, consultants, and industry analysts. Air India was the sole recipient of the Digital Leadership award this year, joining previous winners such as United Airlines and Ryanair.

The recognition acknowledges Air India’s technology-led transformation following its acquisition by the Tata Group, during which the airline has invested heavily in cloud, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital platforms to modernize customer experience and operational processes.

Speaking on the recognition, Campbell Wilson said the award reflects the progress made in transforming Air India’s digital capabilities and reinforces the airline’s commitment to using technology to enhance customer experience, empower employees, and improve operational efficiency. He added that the recognition validates Air India’s ambition to become a world-class global airline powered by technology.

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy said digital technologies and artificial intelligence have become foundational to modern airline operations. He noted that Air India has built more than 140 enterprise technology systems since rejoining the Tata Group, transforming both customer-facing services and internal operations while creating a scalable digital foundation for future growth.