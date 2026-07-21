AI that acts, plans, and executes: Understanding the power of Agentic OS

By Sanchit Sood, Chief AI Officer at Kapture CX

For the past two years, most conversations about artificial intelligence in the enterprise have revolved around a single idea: assistance. AI that drafts an email, summarises a call, or suggests a reply. Useful, certainly, but fundamentally passive. The technology waited to be asked, offered a response, and then stepped back, leaving the actual work to a human. That era is ending faster than most leaders expected.

The next generation of AI does not stop at answering. It acts. It plans a course of action, makes decisions within set boundaries, and carries tasks through to completion. The shift is no longer theoretical. Gartner projects that by 2028, at least 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously by AI agents, up from effectively zero in 2024, and that a third of enterprise software applications will have agentic capabilities built in, compared with less than one percent two years ago. This is one of the steepest adoption curves the industry has seen.

From Assistance to Execution

The difference between an assistant and an agent is the difference between advice and outcome. An assistant makes a person faster at a task. An agent removes the task from the person’s plate entirely and returns only when something genuinely requires human judgment.

Consider a familiar example. A customer contacts their bank about a failed payment. An assistant might draft a polite reply for an agent to review. An autonomous agent, by contrast, verifies the customer’s identity through conversation, queries the payments system, cross-references the transaction history, validates the resolution against compliance rules, and closes the issue in minutes. The work is not accelerated. It is finished.

Why a Single Agent Is Never Enough

It is tempting to imagine one powerful AI handling everything, but that is not where real enterprise value lies. Complex business processes span systems, departments, and rules that no single model handles well on its own. The value comes from orchestration: many specialised agents working in coordination, each scoped to what it does best.

In the payment example, one agent manages the conversation, a second queries and reconciles transaction data, and a third checks the resolution against policy before any action is taken. None of them drops context, and together they produce an outcome that would otherwise take a human team several steps across several disconnected tools. The average enterprise already runs more than ten such tools with little shared context between them, and every handoff is a place where information and momentum leak away.

The Operating Layer for an Autonomous Enterprise

This is where the idea of an Agentic OS becomes essential. An operating system, in any context, is the layer that lets independent components run together reliably. An Agentic OS does the same for a digital workforce. It is the layer where AI agents plan, collaborate, execute, and continuously improve across business processes, while humans stay in control of the decisions that matter.

A well-designed Agentic OS does four things at once. It builds and deploys agents safely. It keeps people in the loop at exactly the right moments, handing off a fully assembled case rather than a cold query. It audits every interaction continuously, instead of sampling the two or three percent that most operations review today. And it turns those patterns into improvements that feed back into the system, so each interaction makes the next one better.

Outcomes Over Automation

The most important change is how success gets measured. For years, automation was judged by the number of tasks removed from human hands. That metric is becoming meaningless. What matters now is resolution: the query actually answered, the claim actually settled, the work actually completed.

The cost of getting this wrong is real. Forrester estimates that idle, waiting work costs roughly 1.3 million dollars per 100 employees each year. Automating a step that still stalls in a queue changes nothing. Delivering the outcome changes everything.

The Real Challenge Is Governance

The hard part is no longer deploying AI. Almost every enterprise will build a digital workforce within a few years. The challenge is governing and orchestrating those agents at scale, deliberately deciding which work belongs to agents and which belongs to people, then building the architecture to route accordingly.

The risk of skipping that discipline is documented.

Gartner expects more than 40 percent of agentic AI projects to be cancelled by the end of 2027, largely because of unclear value and inadequate controls. The enterprises that pull ahead will not be the ones that adopt AI the fastest. They will be the ones that build around it with intention, treating autonomy as a structural advantage rather than a line item.