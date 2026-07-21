AI is changing how we test software. Are you keeping up?

By Mohamed Irfan Peeran, Chief Executive Officer, VDart Digital and Amit Jain, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, VDart Digital

The software industry has always rewarded speed — in coding, in release cycles, in digital experiences. Yet across enterprises, quality engineering has struggled to keep pace. Testing is still too often treated as a late-stage checkpoint, and that mismatch has never been more visible than it is today.

AI-powered test automation is changing that equation. Platforms that can discover, generate, execute, and maintain test cases with far less manual intervention are turning quality engineering from a cost centre into an operational advantage — and enterprises that get this right are already pulling ahead of those still running legacy suites.

“The future of quality is not more scripts. It is more learning per test cycle.”

Quality gaps are in the spotlight, thanks to the AI boom

The advent of AI has changed how businesses build and ship software. Traditionally, testing practices were built for a relatively stable, predictable set of inputs. Today’s applications behave far less predictably, shaped by underlying models, dynamic workflows, and shifting user behaviour that no static test script anticipated.

IBM describes software testing as a method to evaluate whether an application functions correctly, securely, and efficiently against its requirements — and notes that testing should begin at the design-planning phase and continue well after deployment. That is the mindset enterprises need going forward: testing isn’t a final gate, it’s a discipline that runs alongside delivery itself, from design through production.

Classic testing simply cannot keep pace

The problems here aren’t new, but they are getting harder to ignore. Script-heavy automation is expensive to build and even more expensive to maintain. UI-based suites break the moment a screen changes, a locator shifts, or a downstream system behaves differently. Manual regression still has a role to play, but it was never designed for a world where product teams ship in days rather than quarters.

Continuous Integration exists precisely to solve this problem: every merge should be verified by an automated build, tests included, so integration errors surface early rather than late. The broader principle holds across the industry — if development is moving faster, verification has to move at the same pace. Fall behind, and risk quietly accumulates in the one place enterprises can least afford it: production.

Testing is no longer enough; quality engineering is the shift

QA as a department that shows up at the end of a project is already outdated thinking. Quality engineering is the broader, more strategic replacement. It draws on shift-left practices — building quality in early — and shift-right practices, where production data and real user behaviour continue to inform the system after launch.

As Martin Fowler observed in his writing on “QA in Production,” tests can only account for what teams already anticipate, while production has a habit of surfacing what nobody planned for. Quality engineering today is as much about continuous learning as it is about gatekeeping.

What does autonomous quality actually look like?

This is where the next generation of enterprise testing platforms is earning its keep. The emerging category of AI-powered quality engineering tools is designed to change how testing is designed, run, and kept current — not as a minor upgrade to automation, but as a genuinely self-learning QA layer. These platforms study the application, explore it autonomously, build real-world test cases, execute them with far less scripting overhead, and adapt as the underlying software changes.

The payoff is practical: coverage arrives faster, maintenance debt shrinks, and regression confidence improves without hand-coding every change into a suite that snaps under pressure. For large enterprises, this matters because the real cost of testing was never the first release — it’s the hundredth update, the fifth redesign, the new integration, the compliance audit, and the release that still has to go out on a Friday evening regardless.

This shift also signals a bigger mindset change across the industry: a quality platform shouldn’t just run checks — it should preserve evidence, maintain traceability, and stay in step with the software as it evolves. That matters even more in regulated, heavily governed environments, where being able to prove what happened counts as much as speed does.

Why this belongs in the boardroom, not just the QA room

Quality engineering directly shapes revenue timing, customer trust, and operational risk. Brittle tests slow releases, and businesses pay for that in delayed launches and lost agility. Insufficient validation, on the other hand, leads to incidents, rework, and reputational damage. Enterprises trying to compete on both speed and reliability can no longer afford either trade-off.

That is precisely why quality is becoming central to AI governance more broadly. As organisations lean on AI to generate code, summarise workflows, and orchestrate user journeys, they need an equally reliable way to prove those experiences are correct, secure, and stable. Across the industry, quality is increasingly being treated as a system capability rather than a labour-heavy afterthought.

The best teams aren’t asking whether to automate testing anymore — they already have. The real question is whether their automation stack is still a patchwork of scripts, or an adaptive quality layer that can genuinely keep up with the business.

What 2026 and beyond will demand

Quality engineering’s next phase won’t look like a queue of test cases — it will look like a continuous ecosystem. Requirements will translate directly into executable intent. Application exploration will need far less manual scaffolding. Evidence capture will happen automatically. Maintenance work will shrink, though it will never vanish completely, because software — like business — never stops changing.

That is the real promise of this next generation of quality engineering: not magic, and not a shortcut around engineering discipline, but a faster, smarter, more resilient way to build confidence into software delivery. For enterprises, that is enough to make a real difference.

The organisations that come out ahead will treat quality engineering as a strategic muscle — investing in stronger automation, better observability, and tighter feedback loops between development, testing, and production. In short, they will stop expecting quality engineering to keep up with the business, and start letting it drive the business forward.

In an AI-first delivery world, quality can no longer be treated as clean-up work. It needs to be engineered as an adaptive capability — fast enough for today’s release velocity, and intelligent enough to keep learning as the software keeps changing.