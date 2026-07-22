Plant.Digital partners with Quest Global to expand AI-led asset management initiatives in GCC

Plant.Digital has announced a strategic partnership with Quest Global to accelerate the deployment of AI-driven asset reliability and integrity solutions for asset-intensive industries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Under the partnership, Quest Global will support the implementation of Plant.Digital’s industrial digital solutions aimed at improving asset performance, operational visibility and maintenance efficiency. The companies said the collaboration will initially focus on accelerating digital transformation programmes and improving return on investment (ROI) for customers across the energy sector.

The partnership also includes plans to develop local engineering and digital capabilities in Saudi Arabia, aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 programme. According to the companies, this will involve building local talent and competency frameworks to support long-term execution and technology adoption within the Kingdom.

As the collaboration expands across assets and regional operations, the two companies also plan to jointly develop AI-enabled solutions to improve asset reliability, support operational decision-making and enhance energy efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Suraj R, Global Business Head, Energy & Utilities at Quest Global, said the collaboration combines the company’s engineering expertise with Plant.Digital’s digital capabilities to improve asset performance and operational outcomes while supporting capability development in Saudi Arabia.

Norm Gilsdorf, Chief Executive Officer of Plant.Digital, said the partnership is intended to advance AI-enabled asset management by integrating technologies for asset reliability, integrity, predictive analytics and operational performance.