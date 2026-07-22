Ericsson and LG Uplus partner to develop network-based voice AI solutions

Ericsson and South Korean telecom operator LG Uplus have expanded their strategic partnership to develop network-based voice AI solutions and advance AI-native network technologies for future telecommunications services.

The collaboration will combine LG Uplus’ experience in commercial voice AI services with Ericsson’s network technology capabilities to explore AI-powered voice services that operate directly within telecom networks rather than through standalone applications.

The companies said the partnership will focus on areas including network-based voice AI, AI-driven network automation, intelligent and programmable network capabilities, 5G Standalone (5G SA) evolution, and technology validation across cloud and network environments. They also plan to explore commercial opportunities for voice AI services in global markets.

According to the companies, the initiative will integrate LG Uplus’ voice AI capabilities, including its ixi-O AI call agent service, with Ericsson’s IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) technology for voice and video communications.

“AI-native networks will serve as a key technology foundation for the future of telecommunications,” said Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson. “Through our partnership with LG Uplus, we will enhance customer experience and improve operational efficiency based on network-based voice AI solutions and AI-native networks.”

Bumshik Hong, Chief Executive Officer of LG Uplus, said the collaboration aims to bring network-based voice AI to global markets by combining the company’s commercial AI service experience with Ericsson’s network technologies.

The companies said they will continue to develop a long-term collaboration framework covering technology development and potential commercialisation of AI-enabled telecommunications services.