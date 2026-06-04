Angel One appoints Ajit Narayanan as CTO

Angel One has appointed Ajit Narayanan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), reinforcing its focus on AI-led innovation, platform engineering, and scalable digital infrastructure as the fintech firm expands its technology capabilities to support a growing investor base.

The appointment comes as financial services firms increasingly invest in cloud-native architectures, artificial intelligence, data platforms, and high-performance engineering systems to improve customer experience, operational resilience, and product innovation. For digital-first financial platforms, technology leadership is becoming a critical differentiator as firms compete on speed, intelligence, personalisation, and reliability.

In his new role, Narayanan will lead Angel One’s engineering organisation, overseeing platform architecture, scalability, performance, and technology execution. He will also be responsible for strengthening the company’s core technology infrastructure while expanding the use of AI-driven intelligence across business-critical systems and customer-facing platforms.

The company also announced that Ravish Sinha, Group Chief Product and Technology Officer, Angel One, will transition from his current leadership role into an individual technologist position within the Office of the Group Chief Executive Officer, where he will continue contributing to the company’s technology strategy and innovation initiatives.

According to Ambarish Kenghe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Angel One, the financial services industry is entering a phase where technology and artificial intelligence are fundamentally reshaping how financial products and services are delivered at scale. He said the company is investing ahead of the curve to build the systems, capabilities, and innovation required to serve the next generation of Indian investors. Kenghe added that Narayanan’s experience in building and scaling large technology platforms will help strengthen Angel One’s technology foundations, deepen its AI capabilities, and enhance customer experiences across its digital ecosystem.

Narayanan brings more than 25 years of experience spanning consumer internet, e-commerce, enterprise software, digital healthcare, and retail technology. His expertise covers platform engineering, cloud-native systems, artificial intelligence, enterprise architecture, and large-scale technology transformation initiatives.

Speaking on his appointment, Ajit Narayanan, Chief Technology Officer, Angel One, said the company has already built a strong modular technology platform serving millions of users and is well positioned to further leverage AI, data, and advanced engineering to improve investor experiences. He noted that the next phase of growth will focus on building resilient and intelligent platforms that help more individuals participate in financial markets with greater confidence.

Prior to joining Angel One, Narayanan led technology for supply chain and commercial platforms at Reliance Retail, where he worked on large-scale enterprise systems supporting retail operations. Before that, he served as Chief Technology and Product Officer at Licious, where he led the transformation of customer experience, supply chain, fulfilment, and last-mile delivery platforms through data and AI-driven technologies.

Narayanan was also a co-founder of MFine, one of India’s early AI-powered digital healthcare platforms, where he played a key role in building the company’s technology architecture and product ecosystem. Earlier, as Chief Technology Officer at Myntra, he led platform modernisation efforts and helped drive the adoption of machine learning across personalisation, pricing, demand forecasting, and customer discovery functions.

His earlier career included leadership roles at SAP, where he contributed to the development of enterprise cloud, integration, and API management platforms, including SAP HANA Cloud Integration solutions that supported large-scale enterprise digital transformation initiatives.

The appointment reflects a broader trend across India’s fintech sector, where firms are increasingly strengthening technology leadership teams to accelerate AI adoption, improve platform scalability, and build resilient digital infrastructure capable of supporting millions of users and increasingly complex financial services ecosystems.

With more than 37 million clients, Angel One has been expanding its technology-led offerings through initiatives such as its NXT super app, SmartAPI developer platform, and AI-enabled investment and engagement capabilities. The appointment of a technology leader with deep experience across AI, cloud platforms, and digital product engineering signals the company’s continued focus on building next-generation fintech infrastructure at scale.