Salesforce expands InMobi partnership for AI advertising

Salesforce has deepened its collaboration with InMobi to enable an AI-first, unified operating model across InMobi’s global advertising ecosystem, signalling a shift towards data-driven, agentic advertising platforms.

The expanded partnership focuses on integrating sales, service, and data operations across InMobi’s Demand, Supply, and Xchange business units, creating a connected enterprise architecture that supports real-time decision-making and scalable growth.

At the core of this transformation is the deployment of Salesforce’s AI-powered stack, including Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service, which embed intelligent automation directly into business workflows. These capabilities streamline pipeline management, enhance partner and advertiser support, and enable faster, data-driven execution across the organisation.

From a technology perspective, the collaboration leverages a multi-cloud architecture, allowing InMobi to unify disparate systems and datasets into a single operational layer. With Data 360, the company is building a centralised data foundation, enabling consistent insights, personalised engagement, and improved cross-functional alignment.

The integration also introduces real-time forecasting and opportunity intelligence, supported by executive dashboards that provide visibility into performance metrics across global operations. This enables a transition from reactive campaign management to predictive, insight-led advertising strategies.

Additionally, the adoption of Slack Enterprise Grid enhances cross-functional collaboration at scale, connecting teams across geographies and business units within a unified communication framework.

According to Raman Srinivasan, the partnership strengthens the operational backbone required to scale next-generation AI-powered advertising solutions. Mankiran Chowhan emphasised that the future of advertising lies in unifying data, AI, and workflows to enable predictive, real-time engagement at scale.

Looking ahead, both companies plan to expand the collaboration through agentic AI workflows and advanced analytics, including the use of Tableau for deeper insights and decision intelligence. This will further enable autonomous optimisation, faster issue resolution, and proactive engagement across the advertising lifecycle.

Overall, the partnership reflects a broader industry evolution—from fragmented adtech stacks to integrated, AI-driven ecosystems, where unified data, intelligent automation, and real-time orchestration define competitive advantage in digital advertising.