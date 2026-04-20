AI success hinges on strong data foundations, Says Gartner

Organizations with successful AI initiatives invest up to 4X more in data, governance, and talent

As enterprises double down on AI investments, new insights from Gartner highlight a crucial differentiator between success and failure: the strength of data and analytics (D&A) foundations.

According to Gartner, organizations that successfully deploy AI initiatives invest up to four times more—relative to revenue—in foundational capabilities such as data quality, governance, AI-ready talent, and change management compared to those with weaker outcomes.

Yet, despite rising investments, confidence remains low. A global survey of 353 D&A and AI leaders conducted between November and December 2025 found that only 39% of technology leaders are confident that their current AI investments will deliver positive financial impact.

“D&A leaders play a central role in achieving AI value,” said Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner. “Through 2030, their mandate will be to deliver trusted data, strong context foundations, and perceptive intelligence—requiring fundamental shifts in how organizations operate and scale AI.”

From Experimentation to AI-First Strategy

Gartner emphasizes that organizations must move beyond incremental AI adoption toward an AI-first D&A approach, where AI is used to transform—not just optimize—business and operating models.

This shift requires bold leadership and a focus on high-impact use cases that align with strategic business goals, rather than isolated proof-of-concept initiatives.

Redefining Teams and Operating Models

AI is also reshaping how D&A teams are structured. Instead of large, siloed teams, organizations are moving toward smaller, outcome-driven “decision pods” that combine business and technical expertise, augmented by AI agents.

These lean teams are designed to deliver faster, more targeted outcomes, with AI amplifying human capabilities rather than replacing them.

Context: The New Competitive Advantage

A key insight from Gartner’s report is the growing importance of context as critical infrastructure for AI.

Organizations with mature AI-ready D&A capabilities are already achieving up to 65% better business outcomes, including improved revenue growth and cost optimization. The differentiator lies in enabling AI systems with governed, contextual access to the right data, rather than simply improving models.

Context layers—built on semantics and metadata—are becoming the “brain” that allows AI agents to operate autonomously and deliver trusted intelligence.

Breaking Silos, Building Trust

To scale AI effectively, Gartner urges organizations to move away from fragmented approaches and adopt integrated engineering practices that unify data, AI, software, and context engineering.

At the same time, trust remains a major barrier. A separate Gartner survey found that only 23% of IT leaders are highly confident in their organization’s ability to manage security and governance for GenAI.

Without trust in data and AI outputs, organizations risk undermining the very value they seek to create.

Beyond ROI: Driving Compounding Value

Finally, Gartner calls for a shift in mindset—from measuring isolated returns on investment to building a value flywheel, where efficiency gains from AI are continuously reinvested into innovation and growth.

As enterprises look toward 2030, the message is clear: AI success is not just about advanced models, but about building strong, trusted foundations and rethinking how data, teams, and value creation come together.