Securonix Appoints Nayaki Nayyar as Chief Executive Officer

Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA and SOAR, today announced the appointment of Nayaki Nayyar to Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Sachin Nayyar (not related), Founder and former Chief Executive Officer has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Nayyar brings over 25 years of deep industry experience in driving transformation, innovation, and growth in large enterprise software companies. She most recently served as President and Chief Product Officer of Ivanti where she was responsible for Cybersecurity, Automation, Edge and Endpoint Device Management, and Service Management. She was instrumental in Ivanti’s significant growth through acquisitions, launch of Ivanti’s Neurons Platform, and doubling its total addressable market from $30B to $60B in the last two years. Prior to Ivanti, Ms. Nayyar held executive positions at BMC Software and SAP.

“I am super proud to join Securonix, an exceptionally innovative pioneer that has redefined the SIEM market, has been named a leader in SIEM by Gartner four years in a row and set the standard for cloud-native security analytics and operations,” said Nayaki Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Securonix. “Securonix has achieved excellence across multiple domains, including product innovation in Next-Gen SIEM, UEBA and SOAR, threat detection/hunting, data science, and operations, and is now poised to scale its operations and reach. I look forward to working with the team at Securonix to achieve our mission to address the cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations globally.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Nayaki to the Securonix team,” said Sachin Nayyar, Executive Chairman, Securonix. “Securonix is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth with the industry leading solution in the SIEM, UEBA and SOAR markets and strategic GTM partnerships with Snowflake and AWS. Nayaki’s track record of innovative corporate leadership and deep subject matter expertise make her the right leader to guide Securonix through its next phase of growth.”

“Nayaki is a seasoned software product leader with distinctive experience building operationally excellent platforms, while simultaneously helping customers migrate to a seamless cloud experience,” said Nadeem Syed, Senior Managing Director and Head of Value Creation at Vista Equity Partners and Securonix board member. “Her deep product experience, coupled with her stellar track record of scaling businesses and building global teams, make her the ideal leader to push Securonix even farther ahead of its peers in both product capabilities and customer experience.”

Nayaki currently serves on the boards of TD Synnex, a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem; Veritone, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence technology solutions; and Corteva Agriscience, a publicly traded agri-science company. She holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University (India), M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Houston, and is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program.