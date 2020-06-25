Zoom appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer

Read Article

Zoom Video Communications has announced that Jason Lee will join the company as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective June 29, 2020. Lee brings 20 years of expertise in information security and operating mission critical services. He was most recently the Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, and previously was Principal Director of Security Engineering at Microsoft. Lee will lead Zoom’s security team and report to Aparna Bawa, Zoom’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Our customers’ security is extremely important and is at the core of everything we do. We are excited to welcome Jason, who has deep industry experience, understands the complexity of servicing a wide variety of users, and can lead Zoom’s efforts to strengthen the security of our platform during this time of rapid expansion,” said Bawa.

“Zoom is on an incredible journey of growth and I am thrilled to bring my experience of running world-class security organizations to the company. Ensuring that customers trust our products is of the utmost importance and I look forward to working with the team to continue instilling security into the DNA of Zoom,” said Lee.

