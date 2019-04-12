Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Google partners with MMTC-PAMP; users can now buy gold through Google Pay

MobilityInternet
By IANS
Aiming to make Google Pay more useful for Indian users, Google has announced its partnership with MMTC-PAMP India for buying and selling gold through the application. MMTC-PAMP India is an internationally recognised metal and mining service provider.

“Google Pay users would be able to buy 99.99 per cent, 24 karat gold after this partnership with India’s only LBMA accredited gold refinery,” the company said in a statement. With this, Google Pay users can purchase gold for any value that will be stored in secure vaults on their behalf by MMTC-PAMP. The users can buy and sell the gold any time at the latest price, refreshed every few minutes, as displayed on the Google Pay app.

“Gold is core to Indian culture and tradition, making India the world’s second largest consumer of gold. Keeping this in mind, we introduced gold buying and selling feature on Google Pay for millions of Indians who can buy gold right from their mobile phones,” said Ambarish Kenghe, Director-Product Management, Google Pay, India.


Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

