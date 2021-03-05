10L other bank customers using ICICI’s banking app

Read Article

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that as many as 10 lakh customers of other banks have started using its upgraded app, ‘iMobile Pay’.

The Bank has achieved the feat in a shade over three months after it made ‘iMobile Pay’ open for all to use, including those who are not its customers.

“Three months ago, we transformed the app, which was called ‘iMobile’ into ‘iMobile Pay’. The objective of this endeavour was to offer customers of any bank the benefits of seamless payments and digital banking services through our app. We made it possible by leveraging NPCI’s interoperable infrastructure,” Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels and Partnership, ICICI Bank said in a statement.

To start using ‘iMobile Pay’, customers of any bank can link their bank account with the app, generate a UPI ID and start paying to any UPI ID or merchants, pay bills, do online recharges and transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet.

In addition, they can open a savings account, apply for a home loan or credit card among other banking services of ICICI Bank.

‘iMobile Pay’ has evinced interest among bank account holders across the country. While it has recorded good traction from large metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, other large cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Agra, Kochi and Chandigarh have also contributed significantly to the growth of the number of users.

–IANS

