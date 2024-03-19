Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  32% of organisations have already deployed GenAI in enterprise applications; 31% have expressed talent gap as their major concern in the deployment of GenAI

32% of organisations have already deployed GenAI in enterprise applications; 31% have expressed talent gap as their major concern in the deployment of GenAI

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Recognize, a technology investment platform that focuses exclusively on the tech services industry, has shared some interesting findings from its recent CIO survey. The Recognize CIO Survey series is a regular survey conducted with a panel of 250-500 CIOs in the United States.

The data from this survey helps track spending intentions, changes in technology, product preferences, strategic priorities, and talent challenges.

Key Findings:

Increasing adoption of Generative AI across organisations:

Data from the survey on the adoption of Generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT, Bard, etc., reveals various approaches by organisations. A notable 32% have already deployed these technologies as an enterprise application or process, and 20% of organisations are individually experimenting with these technologies, indicating a bottom-up interest. There are also sizable initiatives, with 16% of organisations having large projects underway. 14% are in the prototyping stage for enterprise use, showing significant interest in exploring Generative AI capabilities.

Organisations reveal major concerns around deploying GenAI:

The survey sheds light on major concerns that organisations have regarding the rapid deployment of GenAI. The biggest concern is around security, cited by 60% of respondents, highlighting the dire need for robust security measures in AI systems. The next big concern for 37% of the respondents is around the complexity of such sophisticated technologies. This is followed by 31% of organisations expressing concern in sourcing talent, indicating a gap in skilled professionals in the field. Equally, 30% express worries about hardware requirements and potential inaccuracies from AI models, 27% are concerned about the impact to jobs, reflecting workforce implications, and 22% are weary of a low return on investment.

GPT-4 by Open AI emerges as the predominant adopted LLM:

A majority of 58% of the organisations are using OpenAI’s GPT-4, showcasing its dominance in the field. About 21% of them have adopted OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and over 5% of them have adopted Google AI’s PaLM2. This distribution underscores OpenAI’s significant influence in the current landscape of large language models.

Rising adoption of LLM (Large Language Model) across organisations:

75% of organisations presently utilise Large Language Models (LLMs), indicating extensive adoption. However, 20% organisations are yet to implement this technology, and 5% are uncertain about their engagement with these advanced AI systems.

Majority of Organisations Utilize Managed Services (Contractors) for Cybersecurity Monitoring and Management

This survey reveals a significant reliance on managed services for cybersecurity among organisations, with 79% of organisations relying on contractors for monitoring and managing cybersecurity, which reflects a strong outsourcing trend due to the field’s complexity. In contrast, 19% of them do not use managed services, indicating in-house handling. This data underscores the critical role of managed services in the cybersecurity landscape of modern organisations.

Increasing commitment to cloud technology:

The survey reveals a strong trend towards cloud migration among organisations. 42% are already in the midst of cloud migration projects and 35% have nearly completed their cloud migration efforts, indicating a considerable commitment to cloud. Meanwhile, 14% of respondents are in the early stages of their cloud migration journey. This data emphasizes the widespread adoption and significance of cloud technology in the current business landscape.

Percentage of application workload in Commercial cloud:

The survey data shows 19% of organisations have 60% of their application workload in a commercial cloud, followed by 17% organisations having 70% of their workload in the cloud. Notable lower percentages like 50% and 30-40% reflect a cautious or balanced approach to cloud integration.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image