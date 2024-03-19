32% of organisations have already deployed GenAI in enterprise applications; 31% have expressed talent gap as their major concern in the deployment of GenAI

Recognize, a technology investment platform that focuses exclusively on the tech services industry, has shared some interesting findings from its recent CIO survey. The Recognize CIO Survey series is a regular survey conducted with a panel of 250-500 CIOs in the United States.

The data from this survey helps track spending intentions, changes in technology, product preferences, strategic priorities, and talent challenges.

Key Findings:

• Increasing adoption of Generative AI across organisations:

Data from the survey on the adoption of Generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT, Bard, etc., reveals various approaches by organisations. A notable 32% have already deployed these technologies as an enterprise application or process, and 20% of organisations are individually experimenting with these technologies, indicating a bottom-up interest. There are also sizable initiatives, with 16% of organisations having large projects underway. 14% are in the prototyping stage for enterprise use, showing significant interest in exploring Generative AI capabilities.

• Organisations reveal major concerns around deploying GenAI:

The survey sheds light on major concerns that organisations have regarding the rapid deployment of GenAI. The biggest concern is around security, cited by 60% of respondents, highlighting the dire need for robust security measures in AI systems. The next big concern for 37% of the respondents is around the complexity of such sophisticated technologies. This is followed by 31% of organisations expressing concern in sourcing talent, indicating a gap in skilled professionals in the field. Equally, 30% express worries about hardware requirements and potential inaccuracies from AI models, 27% are concerned about the impact to jobs, reflecting workforce implications, and 22% are weary of a low return on investment.

• GPT-4 by Open AI emerges as the predominant adopted LLM:

A majority of 58% of the organisations are using OpenAI’s GPT-4, showcasing its dominance in the field. About 21% of them have adopted OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and over 5% of them have adopted Google AI’s PaLM2. This distribution underscores OpenAI’s significant influence in the current landscape of large language models.

• Rising adoption of LLM (Large Language Model) across organisations:

75% of organisations presently utilise Large Language Models (LLMs), indicating extensive adoption. However, 20% organisations are yet to implement this technology, and 5% are uncertain about their engagement with these advanced AI systems.

• Majority of Organisations Utilize Managed Services (Contractors) for Cybersecurity Monitoring and Management

This survey reveals a significant reliance on managed services for cybersecurity among organisations, with 79% of organisations relying on contractors for monitoring and managing cybersecurity, which reflects a strong outsourcing trend due to the field’s complexity. In contrast, 19% of them do not use managed services, indicating in-house handling. This data underscores the critical role of managed services in the cybersecurity landscape of modern organisations.

• Increasing commitment to cloud technology:

The survey reveals a strong trend towards cloud migration among organisations. 42% are already in the midst of cloud migration projects and 35% have nearly completed their cloud migration efforts, indicating a considerable commitment to cloud. Meanwhile, 14% of respondents are in the early stages of their cloud migration journey. This data emphasizes the widespread adoption and significance of cloud technology in the current business landscape.

• Percentage of application workload in Commercial cloud:

The survey data shows 19% of organisations have 60% of their application workload in a commercial cloud, followed by 17% organisations having 70% of their workload in the cloud. Notable lower percentages like 50% and 30-40% reflect a cautious or balanced approach to cloud integration.