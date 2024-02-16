3AI hosts the 2nd edition of its flagship summit: Beyond 2024 #LimitlessAI

3AI, India’s largest platform for AI Analytics leaders professionals, has hosted the second edition of its flagship summit, BEYOND 2024 #LimitlessAI for Data, AI Analytics leaders professionals, held on the 16th of February at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. This annual premier event has quickly become India’s largest gathering of AI Analytics leaders dedicated to showcasing the infinite possibilities of Gen AI and AI in Enterprise’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

A one-of-a-kind event, BEYOND 2024 is backed by data and ground-up industry analysis aggregated from 3AI Thought Leaders Circle(TLC) is set to push the boundaries of AI and Gen AI with uncharted themes discussions by offering a practical, behind-the-scenes exploration of how Indian and global enterprises, GCCs, Platform & Cloud providers, pure-play analytics firms, and startups are shaping GenAI, AI Analytics strategies across the enterprise value chain. The event aims to provide valuable insights into the creation of value and differentiation through AI strategy adoption.

Program:

With 50+ eminent speakers coming from across the world, the event was a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive view of the AI Analytics industry, top-of-the-line leaders practitioners, from well-known enterprises GCCs. Not only this, but there was also support from Smt. Rama Devi Lanka, the Director of Emerging Technologies from the Govt. of Telangana, noted that “Events like Beyond 2024 #LimitlessAI play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange. It is important to come together and chart the course towards an AI-driven future, through valuable discussions like these.”

K.S Viswanathan, Vice President at NASSCOM, also added, “AI is at the heart of our mission, and Beyond 2024 #LimitlessAI exemplifies this ethos. Events like these are needed to serve as a catalyst for AI adoption and innovation, and to help empower organisations & GCCs to incorporate AI into their working seamlessly and effectively.”

Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO at 3AI, says, “Beyond 2024 #LimitlessAI is meant for our vast community of thinkers and doers, who show and live every day that AI is here to stay. It is not simply a passing trend but an essential tool in value creation and constant transformation & innovation. The possibilities that surround AI are truly infinite, and it’s a defining moment to learn and harness the power of AI to succeed in an AI-powered economy and make it the heart of our core businesses.”

Key Highlights:

1. Practical Insights: Driven by contemporary themes and topics by AI Analytics thought leaders, to gain a deeper understanding of the latest trends and innovations powered by AI.

2. Global Perspectives: Esteemed global speakers shared their first-hand perspectives and experiences and engaged with leaders and experts from Indian and global enterprises, platform cloud providers, GCCs, analytics firms, and startups.

3. Strategy & Value Creation: Learning how AI strategy is curated with tangible AI value creation and differentiation across the enterprise value chain.