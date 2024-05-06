CrowdStrike and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announce global strategic partnership to transform modern enterprise cybersecurity

CrowdStrike and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a strategic partnership to power TCS’ extended managed detection and response (XMDR) services with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. Through this partnership, TCS will unlock the unified protection of the Falcon platform encompassing cloud security and next-gen SIEM, delivering AI-powered SOC transformation that stops breaches.

As the velocity and sophistication of today’s cyberattacks continue to increase, organisations need outcome-based security protection focused on stopping breaches. With cloud intrusions growing 75% in the past year, breakout times now measured in minutes, and the growing cybersecurity skills gap, managed security solutions serve as the force multiplier customers need to protect their critical assets and securely drive digital transformation initiatives. The powerful combination of TCS’s worldwide team of expert practitioners with the ubiquitous Falcon platform’s CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security and CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM provides customers with the protection they need to stop breaches.

“TCS has been partnering with enterprises across the globe for over 20 years to protect their businesses. As the attack surface evolves, enterprises must secure their digital core with robust cybersecurity to grow and innovate,” said Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam, vice president and Global Head, Cybersecurity Business Group, TCS. “Our partnership with CrowdStrike bolsters our capabilities to offer stronger cyber defense to our customers and protect them from modern, sophisticated cyber threats.”

“The Falcon platform has set the global standard, becoming cybersecurity’s AI platform of choice for businesses and their trusted delivery partners. This partnership brings CrowdStrike closer to customers, empowering TCS’s large, global footprint to modernise, innovate and standardiae on the Falcon platform,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Stopping the breach, consolidating point products and driving down costs – CrowdStrike’s collaboration with TCS exemplifies our partner-first approach to platform success, delivering the very best outcomes for customers with the partners they trust to design, deploy, and operate their cybersecurity programs.”