3SC Solutions adds generative AI capabilities to its risk management portfolio

3SC Solutions, announces the launch of GAURI – a transformative chatbot powered by unparalleled Generative AI capabilities. GAURI marks a monumental shift in risk management within the supply chain industry. Offering comprehensive insights, actionable recommendations, and the capability to respond to any supply chain query, GAURI’s agile interface traverses the complexities of supply chain management with ease.

Key Highlights of GAURI:
-Comprehensive Risk Management
-It integrates with and analyzes clients’ supply chains, identifying potential risks and giving resilient solutions and recommendations.

Versatile Chatbot Interface
-Serving as an encompassing tool, GUARI addresses supply chain inquiries, offers analytics-based insights, and notifies with actionable recommendations to enhance resilience.

The generative AI chatbot is a high-powered resource that can navigate the intricacies of the supply chain as it offers a versatile solution that goes beyond the traditional paradigms. It can identify potential risks, take mitigative actions, and act as a guide for supply chain inquiries. In addition to this, the chatbot integrates with systems to execute strategies and create a responsive value chain ecosystem.

One of the distinctive features of GAURI is its capacity to enable quick responses to supply chain inquiries with suggestive action plans. From analytics-driven insights aiding decision-making to potential risk identification – this dynamic approach makes it an evolutionary tool in the value chain risk management segment.

With GAURI, the supply chain industry gets a dash of proactive risk management intelligence through the catalyst act of GenAI. Mohneesh Saxena, Chief Product Officer of 3SC Solutions, said, “3SC anticipates that GAURI’s launch will redefine the landscape of supply chain management, providing companies with a powerful tool to enhance resilience, optimise performance, and navigate the challenges of modern supply chain dynamics.”

How It Helps:
Risk Mitigation Time: It significantly reduces the time taken to identify and address supply chain risks, enabling a swift response mechanism.
Supply Chain Resilience: It improves overall resilience by using GAURI’s real-time insights and implementing strategies.
User Engagement and Satisfaction: Improved customer satisfaction through Gauri’s intuitive and personalised interaction with the supply chain management system.
Actionable Insights Implementation: For better execution, it increases the implementation rate of actionable insights by constantly giving recommendations for swift execution.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

