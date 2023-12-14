GlobalLogic Expands Mobility Capabilities through Acquisition of Katzion

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company and a leader in Digital Engineering, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Katzion, a Sydney, Australia-based engineering firm specialising in applications for the automotive industry. Through this strategic acquisition, GlobalLogic will expand offerings in the mobility sector and support geographic expansion in Australia/Asia-Pacific, Spain, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2017, Katzion has quickly grown into a leading provider of specialised services for the automotive industry with a strong focus on technology solutions in CRM consulting, digitization, automation & connected systems. The acquisition of Katzion will enable GlobalLogic to expand its offerings in the automotive domain broadly, and in emerging segments such as micro-mobility, fleet vehicles and rental cars. In addition, with Katzion, GlobalLogic will be able to offer new service lines centered around direct-to-consumer helping automotive companies focus on customers throughout vehicle lifecycles. Finally, the acquisition expands the geographic reach of GlobalLogic to regions such as Australia and Spain while strengthening relationships with marquee automotive manufacturers around the world.

“This is an exciting time in the automotive industry, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Katzion team to the GlobalLogic family,” said Nitesh Banga, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. “With their deep expertise and their wide range of highly valuable services, the acquisition of Katzion will enhance our ability to better serve OEMs as they bring innovations inside, outside and around the vehicle.”

“Joining with GlobalLogic is the ideal next chapter in Katzion’s growth story,” said Augustine Alexander, Co-founder and CEO at Katzion. “GlobalLogic’s focus and ambition in the automotive sector are a great match for Katzion, and the company’s purpose-driven culture will be fantastic for our talented employees and customers alike. We are very excited about what we can achieve together.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Katzion will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic.