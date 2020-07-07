A Shiju Rawther joins Poonawalla Finance as CIO

Read Article

A Shiju Rawther has joined as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Poonawalla Finance. Prior to joining Poonawalla Finance, Shiju was the Executive Vice President – Technology at IIFL Finance Limited. In his new role Shiju will be responsible for spearheading the IT function, strategies and designing the digital roadmap for the organization along with Plan, Build, Run, Secure and Analytics function of the organization.

Poonawalla Finance is part of the $13 billion Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Group. The Cyrus Poonawalla Group of Companies headquartered in Pune, India are a diversified group with business interests that include Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Finance, Clean Energy, Hospitality & Realty and Aviation.

Shiju is a technology leader with business acumen with two decades of experience in major operating tenets as driving digital transformation through thought leadership, innovation, analytics & delivering value to stakeholders. Successful and steady career growth in reputed organizations viz., Primus Telecommunications India Limited, Wipro InfoTech, Gateway Terminals India, PCS Technology Limited, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, TransUnion CIBIL Limited and IIFL Finance Limited.

Some of his key achievements in previous stints include setting up of the complete Technology setup including Applications, IT Infrastructure and building Information Security Operations & process from the scratch for two startup MNCs in India. He is also associated with Cyberdome, a Public Private Partnership initiative started by Kerala Police to combat Cyber Threats.

Shiju holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science & Engineering and Management Degree in Information Technology. He is a prominent speaker at many industry conferences. Shiju has been recognized as Most Innovative CIO’s of India, Top 100 CISO’s consistently over last many years by various media groups.

