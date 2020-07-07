Ola partners with PhonePe to enhance its digital payments experience

Read Article

Ola, Indian mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, has entered into a strategic partnership with PhonePe, India’s leading payments platform. With this integration, Ola users can now enjoy a seamless and superlative payment experience on the Ola app.

Millions of Ola’s customers across the country can now pay for their ride using PhonePe. This move echoes Ola’s commitment to continuously introduce convenient, reliable and innovative solutions to ease the mobility experience, while being fully aligned with PhonePe’s goal of making payments easy, secure and accessible to all. This feature is currently rolled out on Android and will soon be available on iOS.

As the industry undergoes a digital transformation, this integration will bring together a unique payments experience for the Ola customers and add to the convenience of the users by providing them an array of options which will enhance their digital payments experience. This partnership will also enable PhonePe to offer their services to the millions of customers on the Ola platform thereby reaching a wider audience.

Catering to the growing need for contactless payment solutions during these extraordinary times, the partnership is set to empower millions of Ola customers by enabling a variety of payment options to choose from, giving customers greater control. This is a unique implementation where customers can use all of PhonePe’s payment instruments including the PhonePe wallet to make payments, in addition to UPI. The combined scale and capabilities of Ola and PhonePe will play a pivotal role in further fueling the adoption of digital payment solutions for the mobility industry.

The partnership also complements Ola’s recent safety initiative, Ride Safe India that encourages its customers to opt for digital payment channels to minimise risk and ensure a zero-contact mobility experience.

Speaking about the partnership, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said, “As we navigate through the pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure them superlative as well as safe mobility experiences. As PhonePe continues to drive digital payment adoption across the country, we are excited to partner with them to drive this seismic change that will enable us to move a step closer to becoming a Digital India.”

Ankit Gaur, Director, Business Development at PhonePe, added, “Facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times. We are excited to partner with Ola, India’s leading mobility services provider, to enable a seamless and convenient payment experience for our customers. This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India’s digital payment ecosystem.”

