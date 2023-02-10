Express Computer

Aaseya launches its development center in Kolkata

Aaseya, a low-code digital transformation solutions and services company, announced the launch of its new development center in Kolkata, India. This facility will further enhance Aaseya’s ability to meet the increasing demand for digital transformation services while taking advantage of an expanding talent pool.

The state-of-the-art center would significantly strengthen Aaseya’s ability to design, develop, implement, and support innovative solutions for customers in various industries and geographies. It will enable Aaseya to be a better partner to global organizations as they modernize their operations and deliver exceptional products/services to end users. The center will also ensure seamless Business Continuity in the case of unforeseen operational issues in other development centers.

Speaking on the inauguration, Pankaj Jain, Aaseya’s Founder & CEO, said, “We are thrilled to launch our new development center in Kolkata, which will enable us to provide even greater value to our clients. It also strengthens our abilities to provide transformative consulting, development, and support services to our strategic clients allowing them to reap the benefits of increased efficiencies, enhanced customer experiences, and increased profitability.”

