Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Accenture to help accelerate Indo count’s reinvention journey

Accenture to help accelerate Indo count’s reinvention journey

News
By Express Computer
0 16

Accenture is collaborating with Indo Count Industries Limited, India’s leading home textile manufacturer with exports to over 50 countries, to reinvent and enhance its business operations using digital technologies to unlock efficiencies and new growth avenues.

As part of Indo Count’s digital transformation and reinvention journey, Accenture will help to standardize, optimise and re-engineer its business processes. Targeted functions include manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and procurement.

Accenture will design, develop, and deploy a digital core using SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Powered by data and analytics, the technology platform will help automate and digitise the company’s operations enabling improved inventory management, quality standardisation, optimal energy consumption and sustainable growth, leading to enhanced customer experience.

Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman, Indo Count Industries Limited, said, “As technology continues to disrupt and redefine the business landscape, it is imperative for us to adapt and evolve. This collaboration with Accenture signifies our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve and embracing cutting-edge technologies to better serve our customers and stakeholders. We are committed to fostering a culture of agility and innovation and this is a step in that direction.”

Dinesh Singh, a managing director who leads Accenture’s Chemicals and Natural Resources practices in India, said, “Faced with multiple challenges including labour intensive manual processes, volatility of raw material supply, and rising environmental concerns, textile companies will need to reinvent every part of their business using technology, data and AI to optimise operations and accelerate innovation. A strong data-driven digital core will serve as the foundation for Indo Count’s reinvention, and we are pleased to be a part of this reinvention journey.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image