Accenture to help accelerate Indo count’s reinvention journey

Accenture is collaborating with Indo Count Industries Limited, India’s leading home textile manufacturer with exports to over 50 countries, to reinvent and enhance its business operations using digital technologies to unlock efficiencies and new growth avenues.

As part of Indo Count’s digital transformation and reinvention journey, Accenture will help to standardize, optimise and re-engineer its business processes. Targeted functions include manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and procurement.

Accenture will design, develop, and deploy a digital core using SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Powered by data and analytics, the technology platform will help automate and digitise the company’s operations enabling improved inventory management, quality standardisation, optimal energy consumption and sustainable growth, leading to enhanced customer experience.

Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman, Indo Count Industries Limited, said, “As technology continues to disrupt and redefine the business landscape, it is imperative for us to adapt and evolve. This collaboration with Accenture signifies our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve and embracing cutting-edge technologies to better serve our customers and stakeholders. We are committed to fostering a culture of agility and innovation and this is a step in that direction.”

Dinesh Singh, a managing director who leads Accenture’s Chemicals and Natural Resources practices in India, said, “Faced with multiple challenges including labour intensive manual processes, volatility of raw material supply, and rising environmental concerns, textile companies will need to reinvent every part of their business using technology, data and AI to optimise operations and accelerate innovation. A strong data-driven digital core will serve as the foundation for Indo Count’s reinvention, and we are pleased to be a part of this reinvention journey.”