Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Acer launches its gaming store in Kerala

Acer launches its gaming store in Kerala

News
By Express Computer
0 11

Acer inaugurated its first dedicated gaming store in Kochi, Kerala. The new store, spanning 700+ sqft feet, offers an immersive space to explore and experience Acer Gaming products, catering to the growing gaming community in the region.

Showcasing an extensive collection of cutting-edge gaming hardware, including high-performance laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming accessories, and peripherals, Acer’s gaming store is designed to create an immersive and dynamic atmosphere, allowing customers to explore the latest gaming innovations and try out products firsthand.

With this launch, Acer strengthens its commitment to the gaming industry and provides an unparalleled gaming experience to enthusiasts and gamers. Marking Acer’s 12th retail outlet in Kerala and its fourth flagship store in India, this strategic decision highlights Acer’s dedication to understanding the unique needs of its customers and solidifies its position as a trusted brand in the gaming market.

“Acer is thrilled to launch our first dedicated gaming store in Kerala,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer.”This new store represents our dedication to the gaming community and our commitment to providing the best gaming experience possible. With an expansive range of gaming products and accessories, we aim to cater to the ever-growing demand for gaming technology in Kerala.”

To further expand its footprint in Kerala, Acer has ambitious plans to open a minimum of 15 exclusive stores in the state. These future stores will be strategically located to ensure easy access for gamers and technology enthusiasts across different regions of Kerala.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image