GOVO ties up with Amazon MiniTV for dance reality show – Hip Hop India!

GOVO ties up with Amazon MiniTV for dance reality show – Hip Hop India!

GOVO, an emerging force in the audio industry, is thrilled to unveil its partnership with Amazon MiniTV, the renowned streaming platform, for the highly anticipated dance reality show, “Hip Hop India!” This extraordinary collaboration sets the stage for a remarkable transformation in the Indian dance landscape, uniting exceptional talent and delivering an unrivalled entertainment experience.

“Hip Hop India” is poised to redefine the boundaries of dance competitions, showcasing the best of hip-hop talent across the nation. GOVO together with Amazon MiniTV’s widespread influence, aims to captivate viewers and create an unforgettable dance spectacle that celebrates the power of beat, moves, and the art of hip-hop. The show features the exciting “Bass ka Boss – Battle Round,” where contestants will take the stage to compete. Embracing the roles of judges, the dynamic duo of Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi will be gracing the stage of the dance reality show.

Commenting on the collaboration with Amazon MiniTV, Mr. Varun Poddar and Mr. Piyush Jalan, Founder and Co- Founder at GOVO said “We’re excited to team up with Amazon MiniTV for ‘Hip Hop India,’ a ground-breaking series that not only showcases exceptional dancers but also provides a dynamic platform for their talent to shine. Our goal is to enhance the show’s electrifying atmosphere and deliver an unforgettable sonic adventure that perfectly complements the incredible performances. By amplifying the dancers’ skills and artistry through an immersive audio experience, we aim to uplift and celebrate them, giving them a remarkable opportunity to captivate audiences and make a lasting impact in the world of hip-hop.” 

Hip Hop Dance India organized a record-breaking event at Film City Goregaon. On the 21st, they planned to gather 2000 dancers to perform a choreographed hip hop routine for precisely ‘5 minutes and 7 seconds’, with the aim of breaking the Guinness World Record. If anyone from the team was interested in attending, the organizers made vanity van arrangements accordingly.

The collaboration between GOVO and Amazon MiniTV creates a powerful alliance that unites dancers from all walks of life, providing them with an extraordinary stage to showcase their exceptional talent.

With the stage set and contestants preparing to give it their all, it’s time to witness the journey from “Gully se Glory Tak!” Starting from July 21st, the show will exclusively stream on Amazon MiniTV, accessible for free within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

