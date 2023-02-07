Express Computer

Adcount Technologies launches SupplyLink, a dedicated vertical for warehousing and logistics services

Adcount Technologies Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of SupplyLink, a warehousing and logistics service vertical that will cater to the supply chain needs of food businesses, expanding its existing portfolio of SaaS offerings SupplyNote and Posify. With this launch, SupplyLink alone aims to grow their client base by 400% by adding support to their supplychain.

SupplyLink aims to provide a seamless supply chain service for food businesses, allowing the food business to focus better on its core. This service reduces the management cost and hours spent by food businesses in their supply chain management and gives higher visibility and control of the supply chain as a whole.

SupplyLink services include supply chain planning, storage, transportation, operations, management and comprehensive reporting across ambient, chilled and frozen temperature formats.

SupplyLink has a spectrum of features, including a single dashboard for inventory visibility, order handling, vehicle tracking, temperature tracking, single point of contact, and pay-per-use cost models with availability in multiple regions, including Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujrat.

Formerly operating as Fulfillment Services, the company has been serving a closed group of F&B businesses, including Natural’s Ice Cream, Burgrill, Wat-a-Burger, Bakingo, and Vadilal Ice Cream. With the new construct of SupplyLink, the company is making its services available to a broader range of F&B businesses, helping them to grow and succeed in today’s competitive market with a strong track record of success.

With the addition of SupplyLink, the company aims to serve food businesses as small as 5+ outlets to enterprises with 100+ outlets. “We are thrilled to announce SupplyLink to the market officially,” said Mr. Nitin Prakash, co-founder of Adcount Technologies. “Our goal is to bring tangible advantages of technology to help the food business grow faster. With the addition of SupplyLink to our portfolio, apart from indicating where the optimizations are needed, we can even take necessary actions to implement and execute the same.”

With 7+ years of expertise in the F&B industry, a team of experienced individuals, and a growing list of satisfied customers, Adcount Technologies stands solid and confident that SupplyLink will help food businesses, providing a reliable supply chain solution to scale up their business and increase their bottom line, just as it has done for its existing clients.

