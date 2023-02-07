Dell Technologies appoints Peter Marrs as president for APJ region

Dell Technologies announces the appointment of Peter Marrs as president of its Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region, effective immediately. Marrs succeeds Amit Midha, who will be leaving Dell Technologies to pursue an opportunity outside of the company.

In his new position, Marrs will lead the region’s growth and development across the company’s extensive technology portfolio. He will be responsible for driving the corporate strategy and sales in Dell’s APJ region which includes Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, Marrs will report to John Byrne, President of Sales, Global Theaters and Dell Technologies Select, Dell Technologies.

“I’m excited to have Peter lead our business in this very important region. He has more than a decade of experience across APJ, and a deep understanding and appreciation for Dell’s customers and partners in the region. With his strong track record on delivering results, I am confident that Peter will help shape the future of Dell in APJ,” said Byrne.

“The opportunities in APJ are immense, and I’m thrilled to lead Dell business in the region,” said Marrs. “We have a talented team, strong portfolio of solutions and a culture that fosters innovation. We are well placed to help our customers and partners in APJ succeed on their digital transformation journeys, and drive our growth in the region.”

Marrs has more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, 23 years at Dell. He has held global and regional senior management roles in both the enterprise and client businesses. He joined Dell Technologies in 2000 in enterprise product development and spent over a decade in leadership roles in APJ. He was most recently the senior vice president of Data Center Solutions for the International business. Previously he has served as senior vice president of APJ Enterprise Solutions, senior vice president of APJ Client Solutions Group, vice president of APJ Solutions Sales, president & general manager of Dell Korea, and executive director of Solutions Sales for ASEAN.

Marrs earned his Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University and has a Bachelor of Science in Business from Lemoyne College.