Kingsley Gate Partners appoints Firoze Patel as head of financial services practice for Middle East and Asia Pacific

Firoze Patel, one of India’s most respected executive search leaders, has joined Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide. Based in Dubai, he will head up the Financial Services Practice for the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

“We are thrilled to have Firoze join the Kingsley Gate team,” said CEO Umesh Ramakrishnan. “With his wealth of search experience and credibility in building world class executive search businesses from scratch, he brings valuable expertise that aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional executive recruiting services in both the Middle East and Asia.

“As we expand, his addition to our team will also enable us to attract top talent to support our clients in India and the entire region.”

Firoze has more than 20 years’ executive search experience, building trusted relationships with senior business leaders and Boards. He will focus on mandates for senior leadership roles, primarily in the financial services sector.

Prior to joining Kingsley Gate, Firoze was based in Mumbai and served as Managing Partner of India and Singapore for DHR Global, overseeing all business activities in both locations. He also led the firm’s Financial Services Practice in Asia Pacific (APAC) and was a member of the APAC Management Committee.

He was formerly a Managing Director at Russell Reynolds Associates in Mumbai and a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry International.

Before he joined the executive search industry, Firoze spent five years as head of finance and accounts for a large export house in India. He graduated with first-class honors from the University of Mumbai and is a Chartered Accountant by training.

“I’m delighted to join Kingsley Gate Partners. The opportunity to work with the firm’s global leadership team and like-minded colleagues, coupled with Kingsley Gate’s innovative use of technology to ever-improve the executive search process, is a winning formula,” said Firoze.