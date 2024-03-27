Adobe and Microsoft partner to bring generative AI capabilities to marketers through Microsoft 365

Today, Adobe and Microsoft announced plans to bring Adobe Experience Cloud workflows and insights to Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 to help marketers overcome application and data silos and more efficiently manage everyday work. These new integrated capabilities will bring relevant marketing insights and workflows from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Microsoft Copilot, assisting marketers as they work in tools such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and Word to develop creative briefs, create content, manage content approvals, deliver experiences, and more.

“The demand for personalised content across social media, mobile, and other fast-moving channels has been exploding, pushing marketers to drive greater efficiency and productivity in their everyday work,” said Amit Ahuja, Senior Vice President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe.

“Marketers spend a great deal of their day working across Adobe and Microsoft applications, and the partnership provides a unique offering for marketing teams, streamlining daily tasks across planning, collaboration, and campaign execution,” he added.

“Microsoft and Adobe share a common goal of empowering marketers to focus on the work that’s most important – creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President, AI at Work, Microsoft.

“By integrating contextual marketing insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications and Dynamics 365 within the flow of work through Copilot for Microsoft 365, we deliver on our shared goal while helping marketers streamline their efforts, break down barriers, and deliver exceptional results,” Spataro added.

The marketing discipline is complex and made up of specialised roles which require a variety of tools – from designing brand content and managing campaigns to tracking audience insights across channels with internal and external partners and reporting out results. This means marketers face challenges of working in silos and in different applications which can lead to misalignment and negatively impact speed and productivity. According to a recent survey conducted by Microsoft, 43 percent of marketing and communications professionals reported that having to switch between digital applications and programs was disruptive to their creativity.

Together, Adobe and Microsoft will address these challenges. Initial capabilities will focus on addressing the needs of marketers who often work across multiple teams internally and externally while managing campaign goals, status, and actions. The capabilities will address scenarios including:

Strategic insights in the flow of work: Enriched with relevant campaign insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront, combined with Dynamics 365, the Copilot for Microsoft 365 experience helps marketers get quick insights and updates on Outlook, Teams, and Word. Marketers can ask questions to get the status of a marketing project, while understanding the effectiveness of a campaign, outstanding approvals and actions to take, or the audience and KPIs being defined in the latest campaign brief.

Create campaign briefs, presentations, website updates, and emails with relevant context: Marketers can easily be data-driven without having to go to multiple tools or people for insights. Marketing insights from Adobe and Dynamics 365 will be available in Copilot for Microsoft 365 to create briefs and presentations for executive reviews, reports, and updates. With Adobe Experience Manager Sites capabilities integrated into Copilot for Microsoft 365, marketers can create imagery with Adobe Firefly generative AI or copy for marketing experiences directly in Word and publish to channels such as web and mobile.

Keep projects moving with in-context notifications and summaries: Often marketers will need to go into multiple applications, emails, and chats to compile a project status–from feedback and approvals to work item changes or due dates. These integrated capabilities informed by Adobe Workfront will be available across Microsoft 365 applications to create notifications informed by relevant marketing data, for teams to stay on top of any changes and actions to take.